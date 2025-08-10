This Iamaleava Skill is Surprising Foster in Camp
DeShaun Foster knows what he's getting in UCLA star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and yet, he still surprised at stuff the redshirt sophomore is able to do during fall camp in Costa Mesa, California.
During Foster's Saturday media availability, he detailed the new intricacies he's learning about his quarterback.
"How much of a competitor he is," Foster said. "Just a leader. He get's fired up when we have some of those competitive periods and you can kind of see his juice going and jawing a little bit with some of the guys on the defense. They're having fun and playing with enthusiasm."
A quarterback is expected to command every room he walks into, and Iamaleava's competitive drive seems to be an infectious trait on the field and in the Bruins' locker room. Much of this intangible skill is what helped the transfer signal-caller lead Tennessee to a 10-3 record and their first ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.
The foundation is being planted in camp, and Iamaleava's journey to lead UCLA to heights it's never seen starts on Aug. 30 against Utah.
Iamaleava's Journey to Westwood
Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
