Who is Standing Out in UCLA's Deepest Position Group?
UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has his hands full with a revamped defense ahead of this season. His deepest group, as head coach DeShaun Foster labeled it, is the linebackers. And he revealed who is standing out through the first week of camp.
"Aside from JonJon [Vaughns], I think Juju Walls has taken a huge step," Malloe said in Wednesday's media availability. "Isaiah Chisom has really found himself now. He's playing way faster and you can tell, he's starting to smile a lot more. You saw him learning the package and now he's actually putting his best foot forward and his talent is really starting to show.
"Another guy we were all excited to see was Donavyn Pellot. Getting back on the field and, you know, he's so athletic, so it's really exciting for us to watch. For me, I'm racking my brain as we speak, because both the secondary and the linebacker coupe has really put a decision-making for me ... Donny has really made a case for himself, that, somehow, some way, he needs to get on that field."
Isaiah Chisom, #32, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'1", 235 lbs.
Chisom comes in as a transfer from Oregon State and was a prominent figure in the Beavers' defense last season. He finished the season with 75 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games of action. He is one of the few prime candidates to replace Carson Schwesinger's production from last season.
Whether he is a starter or not ahead of the season, as a redshirt sophomore, Chisom should have a promising future with the program.
Donavyn Pellot, #0, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'2", 215 lbs.
Pellot is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. In his true freshman season in 2023, he appeared in five games, seeing action against North Carolina Central, Arizona State, USC, Cal and Boise State in the LA Bowl. He finished the season with three solo tackles and an eight-yard sack.
Pellot is currently slotted behind Ben Perry, among others, on the depth chart, but is sure to have a promising outlook on the rest of his future with the Bruins.
Jewelous "JuJu" Walls, #41, Freshman, 6'2", 215 lbs.
Walls is a three-star freshman out of the class of 2025 and came to Westwood as the No. 53-ranked edge in the nation. Much like the other freshmen at the position, Walls is expected to redshirt this season.
