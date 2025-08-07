Prime Candidate to Replace Former Bruins Star Carson Schwesinger
Replacing NFL talent at the college level is always a difficult task. And yet, UCLA has routinely housed tremendous talent at the linebacker position over the last decade.
A season removed from losing Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano to the NFL, Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe already has a name he thinks will fit into their shoes this season -- redshirt senior JonJon Vaughns.
Malloe got straight to the point in Wednesday's fall camp media availability when asked who he thinks is a prime candidate to replace Schwesinger's production:
"JonJon, first off. He will be set up to do what Carson did already. It's just a matter of belief and confidence. That's what Carson went through and that's what JonJon has to go through. He had a great offseason. So, for him, just going and making plays will be his biggest challenge. He can do it and it's all really set up for him."
JonJon Vaughns, #6, Redshirt Senior, 6'1", 225 lbs.
Vaughns has been one of the most consistent figures on UCLA's defense throughout his career in Westwood, and he's returning as one of the Bruins' top linebackers. The two-sport athlete has used up all his eligibility in baseball, which is where he'd usually be during the springtime, meaning he was with the Bruins for all of spring practices for the first time.
Redshirting the 2024 season after playing just four games, Vaughns enters his sixth season in Westwood and has quite a lengthy resume. Over 48 games with UCLA, he's started in 11 of them (all in the 2022 season) and has totaled 113 tackles (64 solo and 49 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and two interceptions.
His best season was that 2022 season as a true junior, where he started in 11 games and put up 53 tackles and two interceptions.
Schwesinger's Career With UCLA
After walking on at UCLA, Scwesinger spent four seasons with the Bruins cultivating his name as a fan-favorite and eventual NFL talent. In 2024 alone, he was named to an Associated Press First Team All-American, American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-American, Walter Camps Second Team All-American, Butkus Award finalist, Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist and was First Team All-Big Ten and Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten.
He finished the season with 90 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss (4.5 of which came in a single game against Minnesota), and 136 total tackles.
