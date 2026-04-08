UCLA's Chesney Explains Unique Practice Philosophies

Each coach has their own approach and philosophy when it comes to running practices and instilling certain values and principles in the players that make up their program. Some take a more relaxed, CEO-type role that focuses on the big picture, while others prefer to dive into the day-to-day aspects of the program.

First-year UCLA head football coach Bob Chesney prefers more of the latter. Although it is all done with the bigger picture in mind, the Bruins' head coach loves to show his team that he cares, and one way to do that is to have an impactful presence at every practice. That means having a strong influence on what's going on, but also knowing where the value of his role lies at any given time.

After all, he's just one man.

"Their position coach gets to have a pretty deep relationship with them, spend a lot of time together," Chesney said at Tuesday's spring practice. "I am spread pretty thin amongst everybody, so I think it's important that when I show up [to particular drills or position groups], it's impactful moments. It's not necessarily the quantity of them; it's the quality of them."

Building Trust and Relationships in the Program

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Chesney's mind, the quality of the interaction translates to a better relationship with the players and a greater respect and understanding overall. If they can see that he and his coaching staff are knowledgeable about the game and are on the same page about developing the team and achieving its goals, they'll likely follow suit.

"I want them to understand that my knowledge doesn't just ring on one side of the ball and just in one position group," Chesney added. "I want to make sure that I can add value and back up that position coach when I show up there and make sure they feel unified and in alignment from the top down."

Unconventional Practices

That involves some unusual approaches. Chesney wants his team to be ready for any situation once the season begins, so he makes each practice unique to force players and coaches on the fly, and any "repeated" work emphasizes thriving through game-like chaos. The best example of this is the "TV Timeout" drill, which challenges the coaches and players to collect themselves, adjust their plans, and perform in real time.

It may be unconventional, but it certainly serves a purpose. And in the end, it helps build the culture Chesney and his staff want; one that pulls the best out of its players through healthy competition.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's everything about this program," he said. "There's nothing that's not about this program. The weight room, the way we sit in our meetings, and the way our lockers are kept. Every single thing is a competition. Every single thing's going to be graded and judged and held to a high standard, and accountability will follow it. That has got to be it. You've got to be able to compete. ... I want Saturdays to feel as much like a Tuesday or a Wednesday as humanly possible."