Four Questions for UCLA To Answer During Spring Practices

UCLA kicked off spring football practice this week with plenty of optimism surrounding the improvements within the program, from the hiring of new head coach Bob Chesney to Angelo Mazzone III's recent $10 million donation.

However, there's still a long way to go, and the Bruins have struggled since joining the Big Ten. If they want to change that this year, these are some questions they'll need to answer during the spring season.

1. What Is the Program's Identity?

This is the most important question for any first-year coach and program builder. Two of the most important aspects of building a successful team are its foundation and culture, which go hand in hand.

Over the last couple of seasons, UCLA's identity has been challenged. Much of that was probably due to the fact that it had previously been built to fit the landscape and styles of the Pac-12. While the conferences often rivaled each other, the Big Ten has become known for a more physical style of play, and all four PAC-12 defectors have struggled to adapt to it.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The other part is that the Bruins didn't really seem to have a clear identity under the previous coaching staff, and if they did, it either wasn't conveyed properly or wouldn't breed a successful football program.

Chesney comes from an established culture of success at James Madison, so it will be interesting to see how he goes about establishing the culture he wants at UCLA and what exactly he wants that to be. Based on his comments from Thursday's opening practice, it seems like it could be one that fans will enjoy.

2. What Do the Bruins Have Around Quarterback Nico Iamaleava?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has said he hopes to build around the star junior quarterback, who didn't have much to work with after transferring from Tennessee last offseason. During his time with the Volunteers, he displayed his talent, but with the success rate of other quarterbacks from Josh Heupel's system after leaving his program, Iamaleava is fighting an uphill battle to prove he can play elsewhere.

The Bruins' protection did him no favors last season, as Iamaleava was constantly under duress from opposing defenses, resulting in just 1,928 passing yards. Only one wide receiver topped 500 yards on the season, and only three reached 300. They'll all be asked to do much more under Chesney.

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's said he will use a rotating offensive line to keep fresh bodies on the field. As for the actual weapons on the outside, the Bruins added a few via the transfer portal, including former four-star Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell and three former JMU players in running back Wayne Knight, wide receiver Landon Ellis, and tight end Josh Phifer.

But no matter who's out on the field this season, it can't get much worse than last year's 18.17 points per game.

3. Who Do You Trust in the Running Game?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Knight's presence and revamped offensive line will help, but the Bruins had no ground threats a year ago. They ran for under 2,000 yards all season and ranked 85th in the country with 139.7 yards per game.

It could have been much worse, but Chesney is used to a better running game. His James Madison team was sixth nationally last season with 241.5 yards per game, over 100 yards more per game than the 2025 Bruins.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still, Knight seems like he could be the answer here after 1,373 and nine touchdowns with the Dukes last season, but adjusting to the Big Ten may slow things down. Redshirt senior Jalen Berger also returns, but there are even more transfers like Anthony Woods and Javian Thomas who may also have a say.

4. Which Transfers Can Make an Impact?

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It's a long season and offseason, and things can change between now and August/September, but the transfers on the roster largely have the most experience. UCLA brought 41 of them into the program quickly, which likely means many will take on major roles for the Bruins.

Right now, it's anyone's guess as to who is showing out during practice, but by the end of the spring, the ones who have made it to campus will have shown much of what they are and how they can help the team. If someone improves or has an impressive showing during fall camp or early in the season, it's just a bonus.