How Penn State Opening Impacts UCLA’s Coaching Job Ranking

There's a new best gig on the market, but the Bruins' coaching vacancy should still be considered one of the top vacancies.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Ever since the UCLA Bruins relieved second-year head coach DeShaun Foster of his duties, things have been trending up in Westwood.

Interim coach Tim Skipper is on the brink of a season turnaround and the Bruins' coaching vacancy is slowly becoming one of the more appealing gigs on the coaching carousel. That was until Penn State dropped a bomb by firing longtime head coach James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions' gig is, without a doubt, the best opening in the sport, but where does that rank the UCLA job?

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (middle) looks on after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Chris Vannini revisited the best openings in college football following the Franklin firing, and his ranking of the job openings was as follows:

  1. Penn State
  2. Arkansas
  3. UCLA
  4. Oklahoma State
  5. Virginia Tech
  6. Stanford
  7. Oregon State
  8. UAB
  9. Kent State

The Athletic's estimated valuation of UCLA is set at $343 million, which ties it for 43rd among Power 4 programs. Vannini gave the Bruins' vacancy a B grade. Here's what he had to say:

  • "The idea of UCLA has long seemed better than the reality of UCLA. The Bruins haven’t won a conference championship since 1998 and haven’t posted a 10-win season in more than a decade. Fan apathy is showing up in the attendance figures at the Rose Bowl, and the athletic department’s financial problems have been piling up — the Bruins have been operating at a cumulative deficit of over $200 million over the last five years.
  • "But it’s a Big Ten job in Southern California. That doesn’t mean all Big Ten jobs are better than all ACC or Big 12 jobs. But it means the Bruins’ ceiling and the floor should be higher, and the path to success is easy to envision."
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is UCLA a Legit Destination For James Franklin?

Another one bites the dust.

James Franklin was the latest addition to the coaching carousel, following the surprising firing of the longtime Penn State head coach.

With a new name added to the list (a big one at that), and the UCLA Bruins still in search of a permanent head coach, one has to wonder if Franklin would be a serious candidate to be Westwood's next hire.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer laid out how Franklin should and will be one of the hottest names on the carousel.

"It's easy to dunk on Franklin for what he hasn't done," Hummer wrote. "There are the 15 straight losses to AP Top 6 teams, the 1-10 record against Ohio State and only one conference championship in 11 seasons. There was also a lot of winning."

The UCLA job is certainly one of the more intriguing. Do the Bruins go after a young, rising name? Or do they go all-in for an established one like Franklin?

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Hummer opined UCLA's chances at a name like Franklin's, detailing that it really wouldn't be up to the Bruins in that scenario.

"If I'm Arkansas, UCLA, Virginia Tech or even a Wisconsin, which could open, I'm hoping Franklin is willing to consider me," he wrote. "If UCLA wants to seriously invest in football, there's no better option out there than Franklin, someone who's proven he can win with less resources than his peers."

Franklin is 53 years old, which may be a little older than UCLA is currently searching for, but the resume is undeniable.

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks with an official during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

