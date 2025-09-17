UCLA Coaching Candidate Profile: Alex Golesh
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.
This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.
So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job, starting with USF head coach Alex Golesh.
Meet Alex Golesh
Golesh is one of the fastest-rising names in all of college football. On the heels of leading his Bulls to back-to-back upsets against No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida, UCLA won't be the only one clamoring for the 41-year-old.
What makes Golesh an interesting, potentially top-priority name? He could be a massive factor in retaining star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Golesh was Tennessee's offensive coordinator while the Vols were heavily recruiting Iamaleava.
If UCLA wants to maintain any momentum from what may become a lost season, Golesh can help keep top talent in Westwood.
Golesh's Coaching Experience
In hindsight, hiring Foster directly as a running backs coach without any coordinator experience was the wrong move. But Golesh has plenty of experience.
- 2023 - Present: USF -- Head Coach
- 2021-2022: Tennessee -- Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
- 2020: UCF -- Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
- 2016-2019: Iowa State -- Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
- 2012-2015: Illinois -- Tight Ends and Running Backs Coach/Recruiting Coodinator/Special Teams Coordinator
- 2009-2011: Toledo -- Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
- 2008: Oklahoma State -- Graduate Assistant
- 2006-2007: Northern Illinois -- Graduate Assistant
- 2004-2005: Ohio State -- Student Assistant
What Coaches Say About Golesh
Here's what some of the bigger names in college football have to say about Golesh.
Marcus Freeman, HC, Notre Dame:
"I’ve been fortunate to see Alex from a player and coach’s perspective. He has an unbelievable ability to maximize every individual he comes into contact with. That is a result of his ability to earn their trust and because he is a man of character."
Matt Campbell, HC, Iowa State:
"Alex is a gifted leader of people. He is articulate, smart, charismatic, and he most importantly, cares about the lives of his players."
Mike Vrabel, HC, New England Patriots:
"Alex has always taken the philosophy of ‘no job too small to help the team win’ at every stop along his journey. He has remained steadfast in doing what was best for the team, putting the players and his family first and remaining humble as he has climbed through this hectic profession. I am excited to watch his success.”
