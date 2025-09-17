All Bruins

UCLA Coaching Candidate Profile: Alex Golesh

Meet the South Florida head coach who may be the difference maker in Westwood.

Connor Moreno

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh looks on against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh looks on against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.

This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job, starting with USF head coach Alex Golesh.

Meet Alex Golesh

Golesh is one of the fastest-rising names in all of college football. On the heels of leading his Bulls to back-to-back upsets against No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida, UCLA won't be the only one clamoring for the 41-year-old.

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

What makes Golesh an interesting, potentially top-priority name? He could be a massive factor in retaining star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Golesh was Tennessee's offensive coordinator while the Vols were heavily recruiting Iamaleava.

If UCLA wants to maintain any momentum from what may become a lost season, Golesh can help keep top talent in Westwood.

Golesh's Coaching Experience

In hindsight, hiring Foster directly as a running backs coach without any coordinator experience was the wrong move. But Golesh has plenty of experience.

  • 2023 - Present: USF -- Head Coach
  • 2021-2022: Tennessee -- Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
  • 2020: UCF -- Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach
  • 2016-2019: Iowa State -- Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
  • 2012-2015: Illinois -- Tight Ends and Running Backs Coach/Recruiting Coodinator/Special Teams Coordinator
  • 2009-2011: Toledo -- Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
  • 2008: Oklahoma State -- Graduate Assistant
  • 2006-2007: Northern Illinois -- Graduate Assistant
  • 2004-2005: Ohio State -- Student Assistant

What Coaches Say About Golesh

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh talk before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Here's what some of the bigger names in college football have to say about Golesh.

Marcus Freeman, HC, Notre Dame:

"I’ve been fortunate to see Alex from a player and coach’s perspective. He has an unbelievable ability to maximize every individual he comes into contact with. That is a result of his ability to earn their trust and because he is a man of character."

Matt Campbell, HC, Iowa State:

"Alex is a gifted leader of people. He is articulate, smart, charismatic, and he most importantly, cares about the lives of his players."

New England Patriots Head Coach, Mike Vrabel is shown on the sideline, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Vrabel, HC, New England Patriots:

"Alex has always taken the philosophy of ‘no job too small to help the team win’ at every stop along his journey. He has remained steadfast in doing what was best for the team, putting the players and his family first and remaining humble as he has climbed through this hectic profession. I am excited to watch his success.”

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.