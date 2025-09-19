All Bruins

UCLA Coaching Candidate Profile: Kenny Dillingham

This one's a long shot, but is it really?

Connor Moreno

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.

This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.

So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job. Among the biggest names being thrown around, there are some long shots and some names that would fit great in Westwood.

Meet Kenny Dillingham

This one may be the longest shot, but is it really?

Dillingham is one of the loudest, dynamic coaches in the nation and has done a tremendous job turning around the Sun Devils.

Sure, Arizona State as a program is in a better spot than UCLA, having just made a miraculous run to the College Football Playoff, but imagine if Dillingham were surrounded by more resources, better facilities, a stronger conference and, most importantly, more money.

The Bruins can certainly outbid Arizona State, and if Jarmond and UCLA's search committee are serious about landing a program changer, then they need to throw all the money they can at Dillingham.

Dillingham's Coaching Experience

  • 2022-Present: Arizona State -- Head Coach
  • 2022: Oregon -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2020-2021: Florida State -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2019: Auburn -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2018: Memphis -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
  • 2017: Memphis -- Quarterbacks/Tight Ends Coach
  • 2016: Memphis -- Graduate Assistant
  • 2014-2015: Arizona State -- Offensive Assistant

Dillingham has turned into one of the most storied college football coaches in recent history, in part due to his eccentric coaching style, but also because he has built an undeniable culture in Tempe.

That exact type of program and culture-building is what UCLA has been missing for years. So, could the Bruins go out and poach Dillingham? Or is Arizona's sweetheart entirely off limits?

