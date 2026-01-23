Why College Football Playoff Appearance Not Far-Fetched for Bruins

UCLA now has a team that could easily make the college football playoff year one under Bob Chesney.

A bowl game is pretty much a lock for UCLA heading into 2026, with a soft Big Ten schedule on the horizon. However, UCLA could very much threaten a college football playoff spot if they win the games that matter.

Promising Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier UCLA will without a doubt make a bowl game. While the roster they built is capable of it anyways, a massive driver is their soft non-conference schedule (Cal, Nevada, and San Diego St). Taking a look at their conference they should win against Purdue, Michigan St, and Minnesota.

If the Bruins are able to pull out wins in those games, which they should, they will be at the magic number of six, clinching a spot in a bowl game. Furthermore, UCLA should be able to pick up wins against Maryland, Wisconsin, and most likely Illinois if UCLA is rolling with momentum on its side.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to come out of this stretch with at least 7-9 wins. The next three games should be signficantly more challenging for UCLA, as they will face Oregon, Michigan, and USC. These three games could be toss-up, with UCLA entering as the underdogs, unless they prove otherwise.

The games listed are not in order, rather just their 2026 opponents.

Expectations

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From their 2026 opponnets there is simply no reason why UCLA will be unable to qualify for a bowl game, along with a few extra wins on top of that. Realistically looking at the schedule at worst UCLA should be able to go 8-4, with losses to Michigan, USC, Oregon, and Illinois.

Again this is entirely contingent on how these game are spread out, for example UCLA could drop a game to Illinois but pick up a lot of steam down the stretch and take down Michigan or USC. If this is the case UCLA should have no issue going 10-2 with losses to USC an Oregon.

Path to the Playoffs

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA could very easily see itself make the playoffs with this schedule. While Indiana and Ohio State will look good in 2026, UCLA will not have to play them. Another piece of good news is that both teams will face off, meaning one of them will walk away with a loss.

Between Ohio State and Indiana, Ohio State is a team who UCLA will have the best chance of jumping. They will face Indiana, Texas, Oregon, USC, and Michigan. Not an easy schedule to say the least. Common opponents could play a role in this as well.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana will be good in 2026, while they will lose a few notable players, they will still be around the top, and it's schedule allows it. Oregon on the other hand has a much easier schedule, meaning that UCLA's title run really relies on if they are able to win that matchup head-to-head.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins have the roster to really make some noise this season. However, for them to make the playoffs, they need to play their best football, which is easier said than done.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .