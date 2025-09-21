UCLA Coaching Search: Spotlight on Tony White’s Resume
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.
This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.
So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job. Plenty of names have been thrown around, but one familiar candidate and UCLA alumnus is expected to make another go at the vacancy -- Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White.
Florida State DC Tony White
Ira Gorawara, college sports reporter for The Athletic, reported White's presumed interest in giving the job another go.
"Tony White, former Bruin and current defensive coordinator at Florida State, briefly hopped on Sunday's call w/ UCLA alumni and Martin Jarmond," Gorawara said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "Said a former player on the call: '(White) wants to be the next coach. He didn't say that, but ... you could just tell by his energy.'"
White was in the running for the coaching vacancy before Foster got the job two years ago. He is expected to give it another go this time around.
Since the coaching change, fans have long wished the program had opted with White instead of Foster. Along with his strong ties to Southern California, White provides more coordinator experience than Foster ever had (which was zero).
White's Coaching Experience
White has been all around. Not only is he a former Bruin with ties to Southern California, but he also has ample coordinator experience.
- 2025 - Present: Florida State -- Defensive Coordinator
- 2023 - 2024: Nebraska -- Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
- 2020 - 2022: Syracuse -- Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- 2018 - 2019: Arizona State -- Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach
- 2009 - 2017: San Diego State -- Cornerbacks Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
- 2008: New Mexico -- Linebackers Coach
- 2007: UCLA -- Graduate Assistant
White is coming into the carousel as a Bruins fan-favorite. The defensive-minded alum may be the young culture-setter UCLA needs to kick off this new era in Westwood.
