Former UCLA Defensive Coordinator Poached by Penn State

Amidst a coaching overhaul for the UCLA Bruins, they’ll need to search for a new defensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

Per Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports, former UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is expected to be hired by Penn State to be their next defensive line coach/run game coordinator. Malloe had been with the program since 2022, filling out multiple different positions including special teams coach, linebackers coach, defensive line coach, and defensive coordinator. He is a long-time veteran coach of 29 years.

Malloe will now join Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn under head coach Matt Campbell at his new gig. The pair worked together on UCLA’s defense in 2023, with Lynn being the defensive coordinator, and Malloe handling the defensive line.

Lynn takes over for former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left the program after former head coach James Franklin was fired in the middle of the season.

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Malloe, a former safety and linebacker for the Washington Huskies from 1992-1995, has also coached for Washington as a graduate assistant, Western Illinois, UTEP, Hawaii, Yale, Portland State, Utah State, and a return to Washington including his time with the Bruins, and now Penn State.

It’s been an offseason of change for the UCLA Bruins, who recently moved on from former head coach DeShaun Foster, and hired former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney. With Malloe now poached by Penn State, not only will Chesney need to rebuild the roster, but he’ll need to rebuild the team’s coaching staff as well as he aims to revamp a free-falling program.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the team’s offense struggled to put points on the board, their defense struggled to prevent points. In 2025, the Bruins allowed 33.4 points per game, by far the worst in the Big 10. The Bruins also ranked near the bottom in turnovers per game, averaging just 0.8 turnovers on defense. After limping to a 3-9 record this season, they’ll be looking to get right on the defensive side of the ball for 2026.

It’ll be a pivotal offseason for UCLA. After already making one major coaching change by bringing in Chesney, he’ll need to reshape the coaching staff around him in order to help spearhead the turnaround that Bruins fans have been waiting for. In two seasons in the Big Ten, the Bruins are just 8-16, giving Chesney and his staff plenty to work towards in 2026 and beyond.

