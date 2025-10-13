Is UCLA a Legit Destination For This New Coaching Candidate?

All Bruins

The Bruins played into the firing of James Franklin, should they go after him?

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (middle) looks on after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (middle) looks on after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Another one bites the dust.

James Franklin was the latest addition to the coaching carousel, following the surprising firing of the longtime Penn State head coach.

With a new name added to the list (a big one at that), and the UCLA Bruins still in search of a permanent head coach, one has to wonder if Franklin would be a serious candidate to be Westwood's next hire.

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer laid out how Franklin should and will be one of the hottest names on the carousel.

"It's easy to dunk on Franklin for what he hasn't done," Hummer wrote. "There are the 15 straight losses to AP Top 6 teams, the 1-10 record against Ohio State and only one conference championship in 11 seasons. There was also a lot of winning."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The UCLA job is certainly one of the more intriguing. Do the Bruins go after a young, rising name? Or do they go all-in for an established one like Franklin?

Hummer opined UCLA's chances at a name like Franklin's, detailing that it really wouldn't be up to the Bruins in that scenario.

"If I'm Arkansas, UCLA, Virginia Tech or even a Wisconsin, which could open, I'm hoping Franklin is willing to consider me," he wrote. "If UCLA wants to seriously invest in football, there's no better option out there than Franklin, someone who's proven he can win with less resources than his peers."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Franklin is 53 years old, which may be a little older than UCLA is currently searching for, but the resume is undeniable.

Is Tim Skipper Cementing Himself as UCLA’s Top Choice?

Another week as the UCLA Bruins' interim head coach, another dominant win for Tim Skipper.

Westwood is reeling off two consecutive statement wins after the Bruins scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Michigan State 38-13 on the road early Saturday morning.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Skipper has done to this UCLA program since being promoted to interim head coach in place of DeShaun Foster nearly four weeks ago has been astonishing. It's got to beg the question -- should Tim Skipper be at the forefront of UCLA's head coaching search?

Between established names like Curt Cignetti, Mike Gundy and even Nick Saban, and some of the hottest risers like G.J. Kinne, Kenny Dillingham and Alex Golesh, the Bruins might just have to look in-house for their next lead man.

UCLA's season outlook was dreadful when Skipper took the reins. But now, the sky's the limit for what the program can accomplish.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

