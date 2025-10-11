UCLA Dominates Michigan State, Continues Season Turnaround
The UCLA Bruins are proving that last week wasn't just some stroke of luck, dominating Michigan State, 38-13, for their second consecutive win.
The Bruins started the game with a three-and-out and conceded an Aidan Chiles touchdown to go down 7-0. After that, UCLA scored 38 unanswered points, a stretch that featured dominant defense and stifling offense.
UCLA had its best game on the ground of the season, and Nico Iamaleava didn't have to lead the charge. The Bruins posted 238 yards on the ground on 43 attempts and used all four of their running backs.
Jalen Berger led the charge with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Berger also caught two touchdowns from Iamaleava.
Although the Bruins' rushing attack led the way, Iamaleava had yet another quality game, throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles was having a rough outing before leaving the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit. Backup signal-caller Alessio Milivojevic was able to throw a touchdown in his stint.
The Bruins proved this week that their Penn State upset wasn't just a stroke of luck, and that a turnaround is fully underway. UCLA (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) plays host to Maryland next week.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 414
Michigan State: 253
First Downs
UCLA: 20
Michigan State: 14
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 6-13 (3rd), 3-3 (4th)
Michigan State: 8-15 (3rd), 0-4 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 180 yards, 16/24 Completion/Attempts, 7.5 yards per pass, 3 TD, 0 INT
Michigan State: 166 yards, 16/35 Comp/Att, 4.7 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
UCLA: 238 yards, 43 attempts, 5.5 yards per rush
Michigan State: 87 yards, 25 attempts, 3.5 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 36:24
Michigan State: 23:36
UCLA will host Maryland next week at home, looking to continue its season turnaround.
