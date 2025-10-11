All Bruins

UCLA Dominates Michigan State, Continues Season Turnaround

The Bruins' 38 unanswered points led to a dominant second consecutive win.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins are proving that last week wasn't just some stroke of luck, dominating Michigan State, 38-13, for their second consecutive win.

The Bruins started the game with a three-and-out and conceded an Aidan Chiles touchdown to go down 7-0. After that, UCLA scored 38 unanswered points, a stretch that featured dominant defense and stifling offense.

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier, center, is tackled by UCLA after a gain during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA had its best game on the ground of the season, and Nico Iamaleava didn't have to lead the charge. The Bruins posted 238 yards on the ground on 43 attempts and used all four of their running backs.

Jalen Berger led the charge with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Berger also caught two touchdowns from Iamaleava.

Although the Bruins' rushing attack led the way, Iamaleava had yet another quality game, throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing.

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles was having a rough outing before leaving the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit. Backup signal-caller Alessio Milivojevic was able to throw a touchdown in his stint.

The Bruins proved this week that their Penn State upset wasn't just a stroke of luck, and that a turnaround is fully underway. UCLA (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) plays host to Maryland next week.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Comparisons

Total Yards

UCLA: 414
Michigan State: 253

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Downs

UCLA: 20
Michigan State: 14

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava throws a pass against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency

UCLA: 6-13 (3rd), 3-3 (4th)
Michigan State: 8-15 (3rd), 0-4 (4th)

Passing

UCLA: 180 yards, 16/24 Completion/Attempts, 7.5 yards per pass, 3 TD, 0 INT
Michigan State: 166 yards, 16/35 Comp/Att, 4.7 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT

Rushing

UCLA: 238 yards, 43 attempts, 5.5 yards per rush
Michigan State: 87 yards, 25 attempts, 3.5 yards per rush

Time of Possession

UCLA: 36:24
Michigan State: 23:36

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs through the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

UCLA will host Maryland next week at home, looking to continue its season turnaround.

UCLA's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala catches a touchdown pass against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

