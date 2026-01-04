UCLA Basketball Makes Top Five For Elite 2026 Forward

The 2026 recruiting cycle has been relatively quiet for UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin. In early December, the Bruins landed Javonte Floyd, a three-star center, but since then, recruiting activity has cooled in Westwood.

However, UCLA has continued to pursue several recruits in the class, including a four-star power forward and a top-50 prospect in the country, who recently named the Bruins one of his top five schools.

Four-Star Forward Includes UCLA in Top 5

On Jan. 2, Rivals' Joe Tipton reported on X that Joe Philon, a four-star power forward from Monteverde Academy in Tampa Bay, Florida, had named UCLA as one of his top five schools, alongside Ohio State, UNLV, USF, and Xavier.

While there’s no record of the Bruins officially extending an offer to Philon, UCLA has been in contact with him and pursuing him throughout the 2026 cycle.

After naming his top five, Philon spoke with Tipton about each one. When discussing UCLA specifically, the 6’8” power forward noted that he likes the program’s rich basketball tradition. He also said that he’s spoken with Cronin about how the Bruins would develop him as a player, especially defensively, which was another key reason UCLA made his top five.

“UCLA is not just a basketball school, it’s a basketball institution," Philon told Tipton. "The history is amazing but that is not the main reason for them making the list."

He continued, "Coach Cronin talked to me about my defensive potential and what they will do to help enhance that part of my game. I love that and the Big 10 is a very tough and competitive league. I think the physicalness of the league will force me to improve that part of my game.”

In the past few recruiting cycles, UCLA has shifted its focus away from targeting high school prospects and, instead, Cronin has chosen to build his team primarily through the transfer portal.

However, every once in a while, there’s a high school recruit who catches Cronin’s eye, and Philon could end up being a prospect that UCLA makes a big push for.

If the Bruins end up landing Philon, he'd be a fantastic addition to their 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 50 overall player nationally, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 7 prospect from Florida.

While UCLA still hasn’t offered Philon, it’s clear they’ve made a strong impression on the four-star forward, and the Bruins have a good chance of landing one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.

