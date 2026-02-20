Cronin Calls Out UCLA for Lack of Physicality on Defense

Things have begun to spiral out of control for the UCLA Bruins of late, as they look to be a tier behind some of the top teams in the Big Ten.

After turning things around, and getting themselves back in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid, the Bruins were embarrassed in both games in the state of Michigan, losing to now-#1 Michigan 86-56, and then falling to #15 Michigan State 82-59 just days later.

While most of the attention has gone towards head coach Mick Cronin ejecting his own player in Steven Jamerson after a flagrant foul, followed by an awkward outburst in his postgame press conference, the Bruins appear to be falling apart at the seams on the court as well.

It doesn’t get easier from here. The Bruins remaining schedule is as follows: Home vs. #10 Illinois, Home vs. USC, Away at Minnesota, Home vs. #9 Nebraska, and Away at USC. As it currently stands, the Bruins will need to secure some big wins in these final games if they wish to earn a NCAA Tournament berth.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, and UCLA's Steven Jamerson, left, stare each other down after Jamerson's flagrant foul on Cooper during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cronin was asked after the loss to Michigan State if he believes his team is good enough to compete with the top teams in the Big Ten.

Cronin’s thoughts

“I just keep coaching my team,” Cronin said. “It’s how you play. You play up to your capabilities, or you play below them. Obviously right now, we’ve got some guys playing below their capabilities outside of Tyler Bilodeau.”

“I believe in giving maximum effort,” he added. “I don’t think we play hard enough. We’re not physical enough to be at the upper part of this league. We’re not physical enough. It is what it is, thoroughly aggravating.”

On paper, the Bruins have talent. Donovan Dent, Bilodeau, and Skyy Clark are experienced veterans who have been productive for UCLA this season. They’ve also gotten a lot out of role players such as Trent Perry, Xavier Booker, and Eric Dailey Jr. In theory, if the Bruins can turn things around and end up in the NCAA Tournament, they could be a tough out if they are able to put the pieces together.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, right, pressures UCLA's Donovan Dent on a shot during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now at 17-9 overall, and 9-6 in Big Ten plays the Bruins will look to get back on track, and work their way back into the conversation for an at-large bid to the big dance next month. With their season spiraling, they’ll need to put a stop to it now, or risk an early end to what was once a promising season.

