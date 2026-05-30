UCLA Basketball Making Noise As Potential Top 25 Team

UCLA basketball head coach Cronin will enter next year with his seat a bit warmer than he would like. The Bruins went from a preseason top-15 team last season to finishing the year unranked and not getting past the second round in March Madness.

This offseason, Mick Cronin has finished building out the Bruins' roster for next season. Cronin was able to bring in two players through the 2026 high school recruiting class, but did most of his damage through the transfer portal once again.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cronin was able to bring in quality players, including point guards Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech and Azavier Robinson from Butler, small forward Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and power forward Filip Jovic from Auburn.

With those four players committed to coming to Westwood, along with players returning from last year's squad, such as Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker, UCLA could make some noise next year and be a top-25 team in the country.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Recently, Andy Katz released his Power 44 rankings, and the Bruins were included.

Andy Katz's List

🚨 NEW #Power44 from @TheAndyKatz following the May 27th NBA Draft withdrawal deadline 👇



1. Florida

2. Duke

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Tennessee

6. UConn

7. Michigan State

8. Texas

9. Vanderbilt

10. Louisville pic.twitter.com/s6HrtOcbzB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 28, 2026

Andy Katz is a well-respected college basketball analyst who annually releases his Power 44 rankings during the offseason and during the season.

Katz released his list, and UCLA made the cut, ranking 25th in the country.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside the top 25, UCLA is the eighth-ranked team in the Big Ten. In order, Michigan (3), Illinois (4), Michigan State (7), USC (17), Purdue (18), Nebraska (21), and Indiana (23) are all ranked higher than the Bruins.

Bruins' Outlook for Next Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While the Bruins' roster is set for next season, Mick Cronin was still looking through the transfer portal for a top player. UCLA was in the hunt for a potential first-round pick in this year’s NBA draft in Tounde Yessoufou, but he decided to commit to St. John's. Milan Momcilovic, a former Iowa State player, is another name the Bruins have been linked to; however, recent reports suggest he will go to either Kentucky or Arizona.

With both off the board for the Bruins, Cronin still has a quality team that, while not considered a National Championship contender, can be a threat to be a top-five team in the Big Ten.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trent Perry had a breakout sophomore year, and with seniors Tyler Bilodeau and Donaven Dent gone, Perry will be given the keys to take control of this team. Along with Perry, Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. bring a veteran presence, having been with last year's squad, and don't want another disappointing season in their senior years with UCLA. This team might not have the hype as last year's team, but it can be much better and compete to be a top-five team in the Big Ten.