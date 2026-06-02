UCLA Has To Prove It's Worthy of Preseason Ranking
In this story:
Despite what has been a strange offseason for the UCLA Bruins, some are higher on the team heading into the 2026-27 season than you may think.
Last season, the Bruins went 24-12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. On paper, that sounds pretty good, but beneath that supposed success was a lot of inconsistency and unnecessary distractions that held the team back from hitting its full potential.
For starters, their biggest offseason pick-up was point guard Donovan Dent, a former Mountain West Player of the Year and a star point guard for New Mexico. Upon his arrival at UCLA, things didn’t go quite as smoothly as head coach Mick Cronin and his staff had hoped, as Dent had his worst collegiate season since his freshman season and struggled to find any consistency all year.
Dent Last Season
Despite some flashes of brilliance at times, Dent could never find his groove playing under Cronin. As such, Dent has recently opted to retire from basketball completely after his senior season at UCLA. He would’ve had plenty of opportunities to turn pro — whether in the NBA or elsewhere — and even had an additional year of eligibility remaining. Instead, Dent walks away from the game after a roller coaster college career.
Additionally, head coach Mick Cronin couldn’t stay out of the headlines for most of the season. The worst instance was when he ejected Steven Jamerson from a game himself after a hard foul against Michigan State. Aside from that, the Bruins lost Dent and leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau this offseason and have been snubbed by a handful of top transfer portal talents.
UCLA’s Additions
However, they have brought in talented players such as Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic this offseason, while also seeing the return of several underclassmen, including Trent Perry, Eric Dailey, and Xavier Booker. These three players were all key pieces to last year’s team, and figure to have very important roles once again next season. Despite losing some key players, the Bruins still have a very strong roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
The general public also feels the same way. In ESPN’s Jeff Borzello’s way-too-early Top 25 preseason rankings, he has the Bruins just outside the top 25. Last year, the Bruins began the season ranked in the AP Poll before their sluggish start caused them to slip out and never get back inside the rankings, but they’ll look to right the ship next season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.