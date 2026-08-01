This Key Transfer Could Be Bruins' Biggest Breakout Player

UCLA is inviting plenty of new talent onto the court in 2026. Four transfers will join the Bruins this season, and among the four new faces is transfer guard Jaylen Petty, a talented and twitchy guard who may be flying under the radar.

Transferring from Texas Tech, Jaylen Petty comes to UCLA as a rising talent, someone who got better on a game-to-game basis with the Red Raiders. Petty could very well be the breakout star the Bruins would love to have on the offense.

Petty’s Stats at Texas Tech

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty’s true freshman season at Texas Tech went through ebbs and flows, but he was a very solid piece on the offensive side of the ball for most of the season. He ended the year averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.5% from three.

He started in 22 of the Red Raiders' 33 games, averaging 30 minutes per game, and was a crucial part of that Texas Tech team all year long. He put up multiple 20+ point games, and against premium competition. In Texas Tech’s first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Petty led the Red Raiders to a 91-71 win over Akron, finishing with his career high of 24 points and 71% from behind the arc.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a testament to how Petty grew as a player throughout the season. There’s a very great chance that the Bruins will be getting the best version we’ve seen of Jaylen Petty, and it’s something fans should certainly be excited about.

Petty’s role at Texas Tech can be summed up as an “outside shot creator.” His quickness on the court allowed him to get open looks from behind the three-point line, where he primarily dealt his damage to opponents. With that being said, Petty certainly wasn’t afraid to be aggressive either and was effective at creating space to get uncontested shots around the rim.

What Bruins Fans Can Expect

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty comes to Westwood as a sophomore with a ton of potential still left to be unlocked. He’ll likely be starting on the wing at the two spot and will be an excellent addition to this roster. His ability to create shots from distance will be a phenomenal asset to the team and allow for another solid scoring option in the starting lineup.

UCLA is looking for a big bounce-back season; watch for Petty to be a big part of that.