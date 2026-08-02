Odds Seemingly Slim Donovan Dent Could Return to UCLA

College basketball seemed to come to a close for Donovan Dent following this past season. The four-year transfer guard from New Mexico had previously retired from basketball after opting not to enter the NBA Draft.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted Extra Year of Eligibility

However, things seemed to change after United States District Court of Colorado Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a preliminary injunction that gave college athletes from the high school class of 2022 who completed a fourth season of eligibility this spring a fifth season of eligibility for 2026-27. Dent was one of many players to file a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking eligibility for the 2026-27 season in California.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was reported that Donovan Dent has entered the transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, seemingly meaning Dent has already set his sights on where he wants to play next.

In his one and only season at UCLA , he helped the Bruins reach a 24-12 overall record, earning them a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament and taking them to the Round of 32 before falling to UConn.

Gonzaga has been incredibly interested in Dent and this union may be very close to coming to fruition. An addition which would easily put Gonzaga in national championship contention conversations. https://t.co/8blqrVT1oK — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) August 1, 2026

Production Took a Dip After Transferring

Dent initially transferred to UCLA after some phenomenal seasons at New Mexico, where he was the 2025 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, averaging 20.4 points per game and starting in all 35 of the Lobos' contests.

As a Bruin, Dent took a dip in his overall production compared to his time in New Mexico, as he started in all but one of the 35 games last season, averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 40.8% shooting.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many fans and analysts have been puzzled as to where Donovan Dent would likely play next, it seems that his mind might be made up. Among the top candidates is Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who have been gaining significant steam in the race to land Dent.

Dent would join an already impressive squad in Spokane, and it seems that’s where he’s headed. Dent has already put together quite an impressive college basketball career, but this fall, he might get one more shot at making a title run, likely as a Bulldog.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it may sting to see Dent opt not to return to the blue and gold, the future is still bright for the Bruins this season, and there is plenty of talent to get excited about that remains on the roster.