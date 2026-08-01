This 4-Star Commitment Could Be Big for UCLA Basketball

UCLA basketball is continuing to be aggressive in high school recruiting during the summer months.

Last year cost UCLA as they brought in zero incoming freshmen for the 2025 high school class. That class would be full of highly touted players who were impactful in their freshman seasons in college basketball.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, for the incoming 2026 high school class, Cronin brought in two players out of high school in Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd, as well as international prospects Gunars Grinvalds and Nikola Kusturica. While Philon, Floyd, and Grinvalds could have decent roles next year, Kusturica reclassified and is a projected top pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Cronin has carried the momentum with the 2026 class into the 2027 high school class and has made progress with highly ranked recruits. Recently, 4-star point guard Antonio Pemberton announced his final eight schools, and UCLA made the list. It's a tough fight for UCLA, as other teams like Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Creighton, Kansas, and Marquette made the list, along with local school Boston College.

NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Antonio Pemberton is down to eight schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Michigan State

Kansas

Ohio State

Tennessee

Marquette

Creighton

UCLA

Boston College



The 6-foot-1 guard will play his senior season at The Master's Academy International and was one of the top players… pic.twitter.com/jbxaazTHgn — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 29, 2026

Pemberton as a Prospect

Pemberton is a score-first point guard who can score anywhere on the court. Whether it's driving to the basket, hitting midrange shots, or shooting from three-point range, he always gets to his spots on the court effectively. During the Adidas 3SSB season, his shot-making and scoring were on full display for scouts, as he averaged nearly 24 points per game while also averaging 4.2 assists.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells at his players during the 1st half against the Illinois Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest critique of his game is his lack of size, as Pemberton is only 6-1 and 165 pounds, according to 247Sports. Even with his lack of size, he is still a good defender on the perimeter, as he can pick up a man 94 feet away and use his quickness to stick to his man like glue.

Why Pemberton Is a Perfect Fit With UCLA

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mick Cronin has built his teams on toughness and defense. Even at a smaller size, Pemberton is a very tough player and a capable defender.

While it's very hard to predict what the roster could look like after this upcoming season, Cronin will need a guard who can create his own shot and be a nice secondary option for Kusturica.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest challenge for Cronin in recruiting him is convincing him to travel to the other side of the country, as he is playing his senior season of high school basketball at Stow, Massachusetts. Even with Pemberton playing in Massachusetts, Pemberton could be an immediate impact player for the Bruins. While he might not be in the starting lineup as a freshman, he would easily be the sixth man off the bench and make an impact there.