UCLA’s Cronin Reveals Additional Skyy Clark News Amid Hamstring Injury

The UCLA Bruins may get a chance to bring one of their most important players back next season despite exercising all of his eligibility.

Earlier this week, head coach Mick Cronin revealed that guard Skyy Clark will seek an additional year of eligibility after this season, which is his senior season.

Clark’s reasoning for seeking the extra year dates back to his freshman season at Illinois in 2022-23, when he only appeared in 13 games for personal reasons. Clark has been with UCLA for the last two seasons, and over time has grown into one of their most important players.

His petition to seek extra eligibility comes amidst a hamstring injury that has kept Clark sidelined for almost a month now. On the season, he’s averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, and 48 percent from three-point range.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clark's eligibility

Cronin talked about Clark’s potential return from injury, which still remains uncertain as to when, or if, Clark will return this season. The Bruins head coach has made points in the past regarding his anticipation of Clark’s return.

“As soon as he gets sore, we back off,” Cronin said. “I made the mistake and got excited, and I’m going to stop that. He felt great yesterday, but I’m not going to get excited. I feel bad for him, obviously for his senior teammates, that this is their last chance, they need him out there playing seven games — the last seven games without him.”

“He’s been through so much,” he added. “We don’t need to go through it, but I feel for him.”

Luckily for the Bruins , they’ve been able to withstand Clark’s absence thanks to reserve guard Trent Perry. With Clark out, Perry has stepped up and provided the spark UCLA has needed with Clark sidelined. Perry has averaged over 15 points per game on elite efficiency as he essentially replaced Clark’s typical production.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Upon Clark’s return, the Bruins should become an even more dangerous team, and Cronin noted the game plan for when he comes back, and that decisions will have to be made when he makes his way back into the rotation.

“Get [Donovan Dent] and Trent some rest,” Cronin said. “They would like some rest, Trent’s learned how hard it is to play 39 minutes a game. You’ve got to find a way to get your best on the floor, it gives you the best chance to win.”

