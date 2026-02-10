Cronin Spotlights Donovan Dent’s Continued Growth for Bruins

The UCLA Bruins are getting hot at the right time, and guard Donovan Dent has been the catalyst behind that.

The five-star transfer from New Mexico joined UCLA with lofty expectations after a sensational season at New Mexico last year. Dent averaged over 20 points per game, and over 6 assists per game as he proved to be one of the top guards in the country.

With UCLA, it’s been a bit of a struggle. Dent’s points are down to 13.7 per game this season, and he’s shooting career-lows from the field (41 percent), and from three-point range (20 percent). However, Dent has started to look like the player that head coach Mick Cronin recruited in the past few weeks.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After going scoreless in 29 minutes against Penn State on Jan. 14, Dent has begun to turn a corner, scoring in double-digits in each of his last seven games to go along with four double-doubles in that same span. The Bruins are 5-2 over those last seven games, and have gotten themselves back in the conversation to be an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament.

In their latest win, a 77-73 victory over Washington, Dent had 17 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. After the game, Cronin talked about Dent’s positive development over the last few weeks, and the importance of it to the rest of the team.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He controlled the game,” Cronin said. “Look, we’re not going anywhere if he doesn’t. That’s what I told him after the Ohio State game, go down swinging. Don’t just be out there. Don’t be afraid to fail. Give everything you’ve got, and go down swinging. You’re a senior, just give everything you’ve got man. Because, we ain’t going anywhere if he doesn't.”

Dent’s recent upwards trajectory has helped them survive the loss of Skyy Clark over the last month. Clark has been out for quite some time due to a hamstring injury, and as one of UCLA’s top options when he’s healthy, they’ve needed players that will step up in his absence. So far, Dent has done just that.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Dent and the Bruins will look to finish the season off strong as they look to reach the NCAA Tournament next month. With the talent on the roster, and their most-prized offseason acquisition finding his groove, the Bruins can’t be counted out as a sneaky team in the tournament should they make it.

