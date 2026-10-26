Crucial Area UCLA's Bob Chesney Has Been Excellent in This Season

It’s easy to look at UCLA’s 7-0 undefeated record and the No. 7 next to their name, reflecting the immense amount of success they have had so far, and call Bob Chesney one of the best coaches in college football this season.

While it would be difficult to argue against that notion, I think there’s one factor that undoubtedly makes Chesney a major candidate for all coach of the year awards.

The Ability To Adjust

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney walks off the field after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s season has not been flawless , despite what their record may reflect. The Bruins have hit many bumps in the road along the way, but have managed to continue to cruise past opponents and have found a way to win each week.

One thing that has been particularly powerful in keeping UCLA’s perfect record alive has been the willingness and ability of many players on this team to step up. We have seen injuries derail college football seasons many times in the past, but Chesney and the Bruins refuse to let it happen. The Bruins have had their fair share of injuries this season, but each time a player goes down, the next man up has stepped up and been a terrific asset for this team, without letting UCLA lose a step.

Early in the season, safety Tao Johnson went down with an injury in Week One. The next man up was Ta’Shawn James, and he has certainly left his mark on this season already, as he sits second in the country in interceptions (4). Wide receiver Landon Ellis suffered an injury early, as did Mikey Matthews, who went down in the game against San Diego State.

From there, Semaj Morgan stepped up and is now the leading receiver for this team, which is incredible for a guy who wasn’t in the starting unit to begin the season.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing the Starting Quarterback

Perhaps the most obvious example is the change UCLA has had at quarterback. Losing your talented starting quarterback has been a death blow for many teams, and there was belief that could have been the case for UCLA when Nico Iamaleava went down. However, we saw Ty Dieffenbach rise to the occasion and lead this team to two wins, now behind two solid performances.

Chesney has not only made an impact on the players in the starting lineups for UCLA, but has also made sure every player on this team knows that their time could be coming, and that they should always be ready. It’s a success that sometimes goes unnoticed, but in this case, it has truly saved UCLA’s season.