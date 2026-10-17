What UCLA Win Over Wisconsin Would Say About Bob Chesney

For a program to have the turnaround like UCLA has had, it has been very easy for UCLA fans to buy into the Bob Chesney era.

Chesney is the first UCLA head coach to begin his tenure 5-0, and he has a real chance to extend that record another week with a win. For a program that felt dead in the water last season after finishing 3-9, the Bruins have life once again.

Special Season for UCLA

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been mind-boggling to witness the Bruins in real conversations surrounding the College Football Playoff this season after the product that was on the field a year ago. Bob Chesney is only five games in, and he has already changed the way Bruins fans feel about UCLA’s football future.

However, he now has another challenge in front of him. Losing a talented starting quarterback can easily derail a team’s season in college football, and Chesney and the Bruins certainly do not want to fall victim to that. A prolonged losing streak could quickly change the narrative surrounding UCLA football. How Chesney responds to losing his starting quarterback could reveal a ton about what UCLA football has a hold of.

A Proven Ability To Adjust

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks with UCLA head coach Bob Chesney before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen the Bruins begin games slowly, and Chesney’s ability to adjust at halftime has made the Bruins one of the best second-half teams in the country.

Now, on a much bigger scale, Chesney and Co. will have to adjust how this team operates after losing their starting quarterback. It will be a much bigger test, and a win at home against a tough Wisconsin team is a fantastic first test to see how Chesney elects to adjust.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being stagnant and lacking adaptability has killed many coaches throughout the course of college football history. It doesn’t seem like Chesney will have that issue.

For a program without its starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, UCLA will have to simplify the passing game as backup Ty Dieffenbach gets his feet wet against the Badgers. The issue is that it's more like he's being thrown in at the deep end, and it's sink-or-swim at this point in the season.

This Week 7 matchup against Wisconsin could be a huge inflection point for UCLA, with major implications in the Big Ten and the CFP race. A win against the Badgers could prove two things: that UCLA is legit regardless of who the starting quarterback is, and that Bob Chesney tackles every obstacle thrown his way.