A Crystal-Ball Peak at Production From UCLA’s Starting 5 Saturday

The Bruins are currently on a three-game winning streak, looking to make it four against Indiana.

UCLA was able to beat Oregon by 16, off the back of a very balance performance from the Bruins' starting five. However, Indiana is a much stronger team, with significantly less injuries compared to the Ducks. While UCLA is hoping to see repeat performances, it is more realistic to see a decrease in production.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Trent Perry struggled against Oregon, scoring only 12 points, all in the second half. It has become abundantly clear that Perry is getting tired. Since Skyy Clark has been out with an injury, he has been promoted as a 35-plus-minute starter for the Bruins. It is starting to add up.

Even with fatigue becoming an issue, Perry knows just as much as anyone that this game is a must-win for UCLA. With that being said, it can be reasonable to infer that Perry will have a solid game offensively. Defense is a place where he could struggle, but his offensive capabilities should overshadow that.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 3 AST, 3 REB

Donovan Dent | G

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West (3) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Perry, Donovan Dent is getting tired. Against Oregon, he shot 6-17, and it was clear that the 35-plus minutes for seven games in a row is starting to get to him. Even with that knowledge in place, Dent needs to have a great game here.

While Indiana isn't considered a powerhouse, Dent knows this game has massive implications. When Dent plays well the Bruins success is off the charts, minus his 25-point game against Iowa, where the Bruins would lose. Still, we can project that Dent puts up a lot of shots, similar to the Purdue matchup.

Prediction: 21 PTS, 8 AST, 2 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has been a key piece in UCLA's recent win streak. In his last three games, he is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game. Impactful to say the least. This game could come down to the wire, meaning rebounds will be a factor. If Dailey Jr. struggles, UCLA could be in bad shape.

Tucker DeVries in his last two games has recorded at least 10 rebounds. If Dailey Jr is able to match or play above DeVries, rebounding-wise UCLA could steal this game. Against Purdue, he was able to match Trey Kaufman-Renn's rebounding, which was crucial in UCLA's upset.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Dent, Tyler Bilodeau will be the deciding factor in this one. His scoring this season has been off the charts, as entering this game he is averaging 18.2 points per game. If he can score above or even to his average the Bruins could easily win this game.

Efficiency is something Bilodeau needs to be good at here. If he can score a lot, on great shooting, it will be hard for the Hoosiers to match that. While Indiana has great scorers on its side. None of them can compare when Bilodeau starts to feel himself.

Prediction: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has looked great since playing full starting minutes against Purdue. His defense has been a prime driver in UCLA's ability to keep teams under 70 during its streak. While we might not see a full stat box, his impact elsewhere will be needed.

Booker has been able to put up decent points in the few games. During this time he is scoring 7.0 points per game while shooting 71.1% from the field. If Booker can keep up this efficiency, the Bruins could be in a really good spot.

Prediction: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

