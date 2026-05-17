Mick Cronin's Subtle Skyy Clark Eligibility Update Says More Than You Think

UCLA's men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it may not include a key player for the 2026-27 season.



While no official announcement has been made, it seems that veteran guard Skyy Clark will not be returning to the Bruins as once hoped.



"We return seven guys, five that played," head coach Mick Cronin revealed on the Field of 68 Podcast earlier this week. "All of our underclassmen are back; nobody in the portal. Skyy tried it, but he's in the pre-draft stuff. He was just trying to get an extra year."



Clark's Return Bid



Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Clark was a senior last season and averaged 11.5 points per game in his second season with UCLA. However, he missed 10 games at the start of the Big Ten portion of the schedule with a hamstring injury that seemed to linger indefinitely.

Cronin repeatedly stated that it just wasn't coming along the way they wanted, but Clark eventually returned to play and was a critical factor for the Bruins down the stretch.



Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

During his recovery, Cronin planted the seed for a potential return , telling the media he would seek another year of eligibility because of the injury, and the coach was confident he had a solid case. Clark was in the transfer portal as he awaited a ruling (yet to be confirmed publicly on his eligibility), but it seemed likely he would return to the Bruins if another year was granted.

Now, it appears they'll have to turn to other options as Clark focuses on a potential professional career with the 2026 NBA Draft next month.



UCLA Career and NBA Outlook



Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark transferred to the program after a year with Louisville and another season at Illinois, and he became a key player during his time at UCLA , often noted by the coaching staff as its best player. His offensive numbers weren't anything amazing, averaging 10 points with a little over two rebounds and two assists per game, but he was one of the most complete players on the team and did all the little things at both ends of the floor.

His impact was especially evident on defense, and the Bruins struggled to shut down opponents without him. It's no coincidence that they went on their best run of the season after he returned to the lineup, and his return would have brought high expectations for this year's team. Most expect Clark to go undrafted due to concerns about his size and a lack of superstar-level production after entering college as a five-star recruit.

