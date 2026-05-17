Mick Cronin's Subtle Skyy Clark Eligibility Update Says More Than You Think
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UCLA's men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it may not include a key player for the 2026-27 season.
While no official announcement has been made, it seems that veteran guard Skyy Clark will not be returning to the Bruins as once hoped.
"We return seven guys, five that played," head coach Mick Cronin revealed on the Field of 68 Podcast earlier this week. "All of our underclassmen are back; nobody in the portal. Skyy tried it, but he's in the pre-draft stuff. He was just trying to get an extra year."
Clark's Return Bid
Clark was a senior last season and averaged 11.5 points per game in his second season with UCLA. However, he missed 10 games at the start of the Big Ten portion of the schedule with a hamstring injury that seemed to linger indefinitely.
Cronin repeatedly stated that it just wasn't coming along the way they wanted, but Clark eventually returned to play and was a critical factor for the Bruins down the stretch.
During his recovery, Cronin planted the seed for a potential return, telling the media he would seek another year of eligibility because of the injury, and the coach was confident he had a solid case. Clark was in the transfer portal as he awaited a ruling (yet to be confirmed publicly on his eligibility), but it seemed likely he would return to the Bruins if another year was granted.
Now, it appears they'll have to turn to other options as Clark focuses on a potential professional career with the 2026 NBA Draft next month.
UCLA Career and NBA Outlook
Skyy Clark transferred to the program after a year with Louisville and another season at Illinois, and he became a key player during his time at UCLA, often noted by the coaching staff as its best player. His offensive numbers weren't anything amazing, averaging 10 points with a little over two rebounds and two assists per game, but he was one of the most complete players on the team and did all the little things at both ends of the floor.
His impact was especially evident on defense, and the Bruins struggled to shut down opponents without him. It's no coincidence that they went on their best run of the season after he returned to the lineup, and his return would have brought high expectations for this year's team. Most expect Clark to go undrafted due to concerns about his size and a lack of superstar-level production after entering college as a five-star recruit.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.