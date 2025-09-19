Top UCLA Coaching Candidate Responds to Buzz About Interest
The search is on for DeShaun Foster's UCLA Bruins replacement after the second-year head coach was relieved of his duties following a 0-3 start to the season.
In the meantime, names are flying left and right, and a familiar face was reportedly at the forefront of the coaching vacancy -- former Bruins and current USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
The former Bruins' DC was listed as a reported frontrunner for the position by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Feldman wrote, "Sources briefed on the Bruins’ strategy said UCLA’s most influential supporters connected to the football program think very highly of Lynn, who has improved what was a dreadful Trojans defense. In addition to being able to connect with players, Lynn’s even-keeled personality, measured approach and attention to detail have made a lot of folks big believers in him."
Just a few days later, Lynn was asked if he'd been contacted about the position. Naturally, the Trojans coordinator brushed it off and shifted his focus towards his next matchup.
"I have not, and my mind is just on Michigan State," Lynn told reporters on Wednesday. "We’ve got a lot of stuff on defense that we’ve got to clean up and improve on. So that’s where all my focus is.”
UCLA Parts Ways With Defensive Coordinator Malloe
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper revealed Wednesday that the program and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe mutually parted ways.
This comes just three days after DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following an abysmal 0-3 start to the season.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, UCLA's defense ranks 126th in efficiency among all 136 FBS teams, putting up an efficiency rating of 21.0. out of 100.
"Coach Malloe and the university has agreed to mutually part ways,” Skipper said during Wednesday's media availability. “I want to personally thank him for all he’s done, especially with me, having conversations and things like that and everything he’s done for this university. Just want to personally make sure I do that and get that handled. Great man right there.”
Skipper, who was Foster's special assistant to the head coach before being promoted to interim, said the defensive play-calling will be collaborative moving forward.
