UCLA Defense Gets Boost From Reported Staff Addition
Of all the tribulations the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have endured just four weeks into the 2025 season, their defense has by far been the weakest link.
It's not for a lack of talent, either. Bruins defenders have simply been undisciplined and not technical when it comes to things as simple as tackling or pursuit angles. Averaging 36.0 opponent points per game, a change was necessary.
Second-year head coach DeShaun Foster was fired and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe soon followed, mutually parting ways with the program just days after Foster's dismissal.
Foster's special assistant and former Fresno State interim head coach, Tim Skipper, was handed the reins and he is now adding Kevin Coyle to his defensive staff, according to Ben Bolch of the LA Times.
Coyle served on Skipper's staff last season in Fresno State and will aid the UCLA interim in trying to turn around what is started to look like a lost season in Westwood. Coyle is currently serving as Syracuse's senior defensive analyst, where he was previously a defensive coordinator in the late 1990s.
UCLA Captain Talks Program Reset Journey
The dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster earlier in the week, followed by defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe parting ways with the program, put collective morale at a season low. Never mind the fact that the Bruins haven't notched a win yet this season.
Which is why UCLA kicker and team captain Mateen Bhaghani thinks there's nowhere to go but up.
- "I think it's really important that we're all just staying together right now," Bhaghani said during Wednesday's media availability. "I think that's what's most important for the rest of the season.
- "Honestly, [practice] is pretty similar to what we've been doing, but there has been some changes. Just the intensity in the building, I feel like everybody's really ramping it up. We're as los as we can go right now, so there's only up from here."
Bhaghani is right; the program is enduring one of the darkest stretches in its history, which is why Skipper is imploring UCLA fans to stay with them during this season.
