UCLA Rises in College Football Preseason Re-Rank
The UCLA Bruins are one of the most interesting stories in college football leading up to the 2025 college football season.
The Athletic's Chris Vannini released an overall ranking of all 136 college football teams entering the season and has the UCLA Bruins ranked as the 66th team in the nation.
However, USA Today released a more recent re-rank of all 136 teams, and the Bruins rose to 59th on his list, which is good for 13th in the Big Ten.
UCLA has appeared to be underrated by many national pundits ahead of DeShaun Foster's second season and following Nico Iamaleava's arrival, but there are a few people who may see how the Bruins can surprise everyone this season.
The Athletic Touts Iamaleava as One Of CFB's Most Interesting People
Nico Iamaleava has been one of the hottest topics of conversation since shaking the college football landscape by leaving Tennessee and going to Westwood. Those eyes will only multiply once the season starts.
In fact, The Athletic's Joe Rexrode released a list of the 20 most interesting college football people for the 2025 season, and Iamaleava made the cut, along with the likes of Arch Manning, Bill Belichick and even Jon Gruden.
Here's what Rexrode had to say about Iamaleava and why he is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the sport this season:
"He’s been one of the most-watched players in the sport since the groundbreaking NIL deal that brought him to Tennessee. His first full season on the field was pretty good, not great, but then he didn’t have much great around him either. So whether Iamaleava’s camp was complaining more about a pay raise or about offensive roster support after the season, they handled things terribly, and he ended up in a worse situation. Of course, if his loss proves UCLA’s gain and he can give a jolt of life to a sluggish program while looking more like the NFL prospect he’s supposed to be, Iamaleavawill have Vol Twitter reeling."
