Foster Hints at New Alternate UCLA Uniforms
The UCLA football uniform is one of the most iconic uniforms in all of college football. And yet, a new addition may be coming soon if the black practice jerseys the Bruins are wearing at fall camp are any indication.
Bruins fans were impressed when UCLA's offense was pictured wearing black practice jerseys to open up camp in Costa Mesa, California. The jerseys are black all around with blue and gold trimmed lettering.
Could this be a peek into some future alternate uniforms in the future? When asked, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster decided not to reveal too much.
"Uhh... I don't know, we'll find out," Foster answered coyly at Saturday's media availability. "I can't say anything because those people on twitter will go crazy. And they want black uniforms. So, hopefully, in the near future, we should have that."
As it stands the Bruins have three uniform options -- the classic blues, classic whites and their throwback alternates. But, with plenty of programs unveiling all black uniforms, maybe UCLA is next.
Bruins Stance in Big Ten Power Rankings
The offseason is the prime time period to start power rankings and projecting how teams will do ahead of the season. ESPN released a complete Big Ten Conference preview along with conference rankings and the national sports outlet pegs the Bruins and transfer quarterback as one of the biggest stories to watch along with the Big Ten's playoff race.
The Bruins are 14th on ESPN's conference power rankings. While the placement is pretty low considering just how much momentum UCLA has entering the season, the site acknowledges that they could shoot up the rankings if Iamaleava has the season many expect him to have:
"The Bruins have gone all-in on quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the Tennessee transfer whose return home could signal a shift in how UCLA will operate under coach DeShaun Foster. If Iamaleava meets expectations and a defense with many new players and coaches shines, UCLA could rise in these rankings after a season where it had wins against Iowa and Nebraska."
