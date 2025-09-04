Foster on UCLA's Analytics Behind 4th-Down Decision Making
Of all the criticism DeShaun Foster and his UCLA Bruins garnered following their 43-10 season-opening loss to Utah, the -- at times -- unconventional way in which they handled fourth-downs was among the most frequently discussed.
On a more specific instance, when UCLA was down 23-7 in the third quarter on 4th-and-4, Foster opted to kick a field goal despite going for it on fourth and short multiple times before.
"It was 4th-and-4, and I was going for it when it was shorter in those situations, right?" He said Monday following the loss. "In that one, we have to get some points. So let's try and get something started by getting a field goal."
When posed a question on analytical fourth-down decision-making during Wednesday's media availability, Foster had a brief (and weird) back-and-forth with Bruin Report Online reporter David Woods.
Woods: "Do you have an analytics staff or anybody, like a consulting company, that helps with fourth-down decision-making?"
Foster: "Yeah."
Woods: "How does that work in-game?"
Foster: "We have our sheet and have our procedures on how we go through things."
Woods: "How did that work out on the field goal choice in the third quarter?"
Foster: "It worked out fine because we wanted to get points."
Woods: "Is that what the sheet said? Or was that--"
Foster: "That's what we wanted to do."
The field goal wound up being UCLA's final score of the game and didn't serve as a kickstart to some offensive momentum. Would the result have been different if they had gone for it? Who knows. What matters now is the Bruins' road ahead.
Looking Forward
UCLA's next three games presents the best opportunity to do just that -- bounce back. The Bruins enter as favorites in Week 2 against UNLV (2-0), despite the shellacking they endured on Saturday.
Following the matchup with Dan Mullen's Rebels, you have a favorable clash against New Mexico at home. Now, the Lobos did put up a fight against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, meaning this Week 3 matchup might not be as easy as we thought going into the season. Nonetheless, UCLA has the edge.
And then, before taking on Penn State in Week 6, the Bruins open Big Ten conference play against Northwestern, a team they were projected to be better than entering the season.
This next three-game stretch is integral to how the season will unfold. Should UCLA win all three, this Week 1 blunder maybe be easier to look back on.
