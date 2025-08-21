Foster Breaks Down UCLA's Hot Cornerback Competition
When you go through as much offseason turnover as DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins did during the transfer portal, you're bound to have intense competition at nearly every position in training camp.
Look no further than the Bruins' cornerback corps, staunch with impactful transfers and key returners all vying for meaningful snaps as Aug. 30 approaches. During Wednesday's media availability, Foster detailed how the corner competition is going.
"It's big, they have a lot of guys over there that can play," Foster said. "We're just looking forward to some real-life play to really see what's going on. But all three of those guys [Robert Stafford, Rodrick Pleasant and Andre Jordan Jr.] have done a great job this training camp."
Intense competition hasn't been limited to just the corners. Basically, every position on the defensive side of the ball has undergone a lot of turnover and, thus, a ton of competition during fall camp.
Key UCLA Corners This Season
Let's take a look at the key figures in UCLA's secondary ahead of this season.
Andre Jordan Jr., #2, Junior, 6'1", 175 lbs.
Jordan comes to the Bruins via the transfer portal by way of Oregon State. He was the 39th ranked corner in the transfer portal period and is going into the season as the Bruins' best projected starting corner after losing Kaylin Moore, Devin Kirkwood and Jaylin Davies.
Jordan was a prominent figure in the Beavers' secondary during his first two seasons. In 2023, as a true freshman, he played in seven games and racked up 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection. As a sophomore last season, he played in 11 games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Kanye Clark, #1, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'0", 190 lbs.
Clark is one of the younger, more promising Bruins in the secondary ahead of this season. The redshirt sophomore came to Westwood under Chip Kelly in 2023 and immediately stood out as a true freshman. He played in five games in 2023 and two games last season before going down with an injury.
Ahead of this season, he's expected to compete for one of the top cornerback spots on the depth chart and should be primed for an impactful return to the field.
Robert Stafford, #3, Redshirt Sophomore, 5'11", 185 lbs.
Stafford is one of the many transfers coming into UCLA to make an immediate impact. The former elite four-star corner for the class of 2023. In his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in Miami, he wasn't able to carve out a role with the Hurricanes, not seeing action in 2023 and played in all 12 games last season, but mostly on special teams. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup last season.
Stafford is coming in with three more years of eligibility and is one of the many transfers coming in with something to prove in hopes that Demetrice Martin can bring something out of them.
Rodrick Pleasant, #18, Redshirt Sophomore, 5'10", 175 lbs.
Speaking of elite high school corners, Rodrick Pleasant brings a dynamism that, quite frankly, no other transfer brings the Bruins -- incredible speed. Pleasant may be slotted behind a few corners on the projected depth chart, but he comes with a catch -- he is one of the fastest players in college football. A track star in high school and at Oregon, Pleasant brings dynamic speed to UCLA's defense.
He played in just one game last season, notching a solo tackle against Purdue. Pleasant is a SoCal native and is one of the many shining examples of a local prospect going out of state and realizing the grass isn't always greener. Maybe Martin can get something out of the local kid.
