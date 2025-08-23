The One Camp Focus Taking UCLA To The Next Level
To UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, there will always be something to improve on to reach the next level. But there was one focus he dialed in on through fall camp that he believes takes the Bruins to another tier ahead of the season -- discipline.
Foster took over the program with little time to truly make it his own ahead of the 2024 season. With a full offseason under his belt, Foster already feels the team is way ahead of where it was this time last year.
"I don't want to compare it to last season, but we're just ahead of where we were at that time," Foster told Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during Big Ten Network's UCLA training camp special. "It's all up to the players. They're completely bought in. They're just eager each day to get more knowledge and get more information, and figure out ways to just be disciplined.
"I'm constantly reiterating to them that discipline is what stopped us from being successful last season. And if we can figure that part out, I think this team can make some noise."
UCLA's Costa Mesa camp was beneficial for countless reasons, but perhaps the most important was getting star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava acclimated to the team and scheme quickly. And the signal-caller believes it paid off.
Fall Camp Fast-Tracked Iamaleava's Adjustment
UCLA's two-week stay in Costa Mesa, CA, to kick off fall training camp gave the team loads of internal resources. From bonding to focus, DeShaun Foster's planned trip was a success, but it was also huge for Iamaleava.
"That fall camp was huge for me," Iamaleava said to Adamson and Roth. "It definitely helped my comfort level in the offense and just taking more control of the offense. Yeah, that fall camp was a really big thing for me."
