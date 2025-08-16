UCLA's Starting Offensive Line is Already Set, Says Foster
One of the hottest topics out of UCLA's fall camp in Costa Mesa has been the turnover and projected starting five in the offensive trenches. Between key transfers and impact returners, though, DeShaun Foster says a starting five is already set.
"I think I have a pretty good assessment on who's going to be the starting five," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "[Now] we're just getting to the top-12, top-11 guys, so it's getting to that point."
A lot of turnover means a lot of competition. So, Foster has been trying new names for a few different positions on the offensive line. Not only to see who fits where, but to create more versatility throughout the trenches.
"These guys got to be able to do multiple things," Foster said earlier in the week. "You can't just have one center. Sam [Yoon] just can't be the only center. We have to cross-train the guys. I just like that these guys are open to it. Nobody's getting in their feelings, or not necessarily wanting to be a team guy. It was just good, because Garrett [DiGiorgio] can really attest to that. He's played a lot of positions here at UCLA."
Bruins' Projected Front Five
There's been quite a bit of competition on the o-line, but if what Foster says about the starters is true, these are the linemen that'll likely be protecting star quarterback Nico Iamaleava come Aug. 30.
RT - Garrett DiGiorgio, #72, Redshirt Senior, 6'7", 320 lbs.
Ahead of his final season of eligibility, DiGiorgio has been UCLA's most consistent figure in the offense for the last three seasons. He is a four-year letterman in Westwood and a three-year starter. Of the 39 games he's appeared in, he's started 38 of them.
RG - Julian Armella, #74, Redshirt Junior, 6'6", 320 lbs.
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood.
C - Oluwafunto Akinshilo, #69, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 325 lbs.
Akinshilo transferred from Iowa State to UCLA ahead of the 2024 season, but sat out due to injury. He enters this season with one (possible) year of eligibility. Though he came in projected to start at left guard, he has been taking more reps at center than Yoon has this fall.
LG - Eugene Brooks, #55, Redshirt Freshman, 6'4", 340 lbs.
Brooks comes to Westwood by way of Oklahoma and bolsters the future of UCLA's offensive line. As a four-star out of high school, Brooks has upside as a Bruin.
LT - Courtland Ford, #77, Redshirt Senior, 6'6", 315 lbs.
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
