Bruins Address Most Glaring Issue in Utah Loss
UCLA's 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday brought to light a great deal of problems the Bruins need to address as soon as possible ahead of their Week 2 clash with UNLV.
The biggest problem in the loss came on the defensive side of the ball, where you would've thought Utah's ball carriers were lathered in baby oil the way Bruin defenders were struggling to tackle.
The Utes were able to extend plays almost on command because it often took multiple UCLA defenders to bring a player down. Never mind not being able to contain the dynamic mobility of Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who was reaping off subpar edge protection to extend plays on the ground.
The tackling, or lack thereof, stood out most in a long, brutal night. When asked about it, DeShaun Foster pretty much glossed over it.
“I would say it was just a lot of stuff going on," he said postgame. "I wouldn’t just put it all on tackling. We’ve got to regroup and come together and just really get some good practices in this week to be ready for UNLV because that’s going to be another good team that we’re playing next.”
He also addressed Dampier and the UCLA front four not being able to put adequate pressure on him.
“That was a good quarterback we were playing against. That was a pretty good O-Line also, but I don’t want to take away any credit from them. That was a good team we played. They were able to execute.”
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who led the Bruins' defense with 17 total tackles, including one for loss, got a little more technical when addressing the tackling woes.
"It’s really about eye position," the Oregon State transfer said. "If you try to reach around somebody’s shoulders, you’re going to fall off. It’s about eye discipline. It’s a first-game thing, first-game jitters. Everybody was just trying to get their footing. We’ll be better next week.”
The Bruins turn around and take on a considerably less talented team in the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, but it won't be easy. This matchup could very well decide the trajectory of the rest of UCLA's season.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.