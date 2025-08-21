DeShaun Foster Reacts to 'Conflicting' Kaedin Robinson Ruling
A judge on Monday officially deemed would-be UCLA transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson ineligible to play this season, denying the preliminary injunctions of DJ Wingfield, Jagger Giles and Robinson.
Bruins coach DeShaun Foster, who was positive Robinson would join the team, reacted to the ruling during Wednesday's media availability.
"It sucks. They're taking stuff away from the kids," Foster said. "It's a very unfortunate situation for him, especially him coming off an ACL [injury], so he wasn't able to do pro day and go to the [NFL] combine or anything like that. It sucks that that was the ruling. I wish him nothing but the best and we've been in contact with him this whole time. He was such a good kid and it' sjust unfortunate what happened."
Players trying to gain extra years of eligibility have mostly had a difficult road to navigate. Players like Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Rutgers defensive back Jett Elad have been successful in their ventures, but their cases are in different geographical divisions with different judges who have different views on the subject, as noted by Sportico.
These paths come with all types of ambiguity. Does Foster view Robinson's ruling as conflicting?
"Most definitely, yeah, most definitely," Foster said. "Because I believe the kid that got cleared was very similar to Kaedin's situation. So, that's why we felt so positive- so good about it. You never know when it's in outside-of-football people's hands."
On the bright side, Foster and the Bruins have been operating without Robinson the entire offseason, so it doesn't change anything they've been working towards ahead of the season. Foster detailed that they can always appeal the ruling, but that it's still a difficult process.
Robinson's Lawsuit Against The NCAA
As part of the 19-page complaint file, Robinson and his representation state that, "This is an action for immediate and permanent injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs to enjoin and redress the NCAA's enforcement against Robinson... of an unlawful eligibility rule that would prevent him from competing for UCLA in the 2025-26 season in violation of federal antitrust laws.
"The eligibility rule at issue is unlawful because it has substantial anticompetitive effects on two-year or junior colleges and universities that are excluded from NCAA membership."
Robinson was offered a sizeable NIL contract worth $450,000 to play for UCLA.
The statement continued, "The NCAA's anticompetitive conduct, coupled with its unreasonable denial of Robinson's meritorious request for a waiver, thus threatens him with the immediate irreparable harm."
