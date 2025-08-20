Winning Comes First: Why DeShaun Foster is Limiting Media Access
UCLA football's media access through 2025 training camp has been more restrictive than in prior years. Why?
As second-year head coach DeShaun Foster explains, it's about winning and maintaining even the slightest bit of competitive advantage over his opponents.
"Yeah, you guys film our practice and put it online," Foster said to the media during Wednesday's media availability. "If I was an opponent for another team, I'd look right at your guys' stuff and see what's going on. So for them not to get a beat on Tino [Sunseri] or depth or anything that's going on, that's why it's closed."
Foster's media access policies go beyond giving reporters a lot of time to watch practice, or even recording said practice. There were no players made available on Wednesday, and he has cut off access to exclusive player and feature interviews.
"That's the same thing," Foster added. "Because if they come over and interview, then you guys are gonna ask me, 'Are they a starter? Are they this? Are they that?' It's tough, but we're trying to win games."
Another potential consequence of restricting the media: fans having less access to their favorite team. Does Foster believe that will affect the program's marketing?
"No, I'll let you guys handle all of that," he said. "And I'm not worried about the marketing. Because what marketing does, if you win games, you're marketed. So we're going to go out there and focus on winning games. That's why we left for training camp. But if I was just trying to just let everything be open, we could have just stayed right here and did that. We're going to work and go away and come back and everything's going to be fine."
Foster's goal ahead of his second season at the helm is to win. And he's willing to go to whatever lengths it takes to achieve that goal.
