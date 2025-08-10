Nico Iamaleava: The Charisma Westwood Has Been Missing
Perhaps some of the most important skills a quarterback must have can't be developed in the weight room or on the practice field -- leadership and charisma. UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has perfected these skills, and he draws people in without even trying.
In fact, Iamaleava comes to Westwood with a ton of eyes on him following a transfer from Tennessee which shook the landscape of college football. He's on both sides of the criticism, but he's just focused on what's in front of him, and that's turning UCLA into a college football powerhouse.
"They just gravitate to him," head coach DeShaun Foster said of Iamaleava and his receiving corps. "You guys are probably noticingKwazi [Gilmer], but I'm seeing Mikey [Matthews], Rico [Flores Jr.], everybody. They're just kind of gravitating to him.
"When you have a top-level quarterback like that, who can play at a high level, they just like him, you know? It's the same thing like with Ethan [Garbers]. Everyone was fired up when Ethan came out to practice. Getting to see their quarterback come back out, they're all fired up about that and [Iamaleava] has that same charisma about him."
Take it from Foster, who has been around countless quarterbacks of all levels in his college football and NFL playing journey. Foster knows what he has in Iamaleava, and it's the reason why he has high hopes for the Bruins this season.
Iamaleava's Journey to Westwood
Iamaleava made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
