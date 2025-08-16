Transfer DB Emerges for UCLA as Secondary Battles Injuries
As key transfer UCLA safety Key Lawrence dealt with a minor injury through the second week of camp, Utah Tech transfer defensive back Scooter Jackson saw more reps in the secondary, and coach DeShaun Foster was impressed with what he saw.
"Scooter's doing a good job, also," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "Came in the winter, had a good spring, and you guys have seen him a little bit more since Key went down, but everybody's just taking advantage of the reps that they're getting. And that's the only thing you can really do in fall camp; continue to take advantage of the reps you get and just let everything else play out."
Jackson is yet another transfer corner coming in to bolster UCLA's secondary under Demetrice Martin. He was a three-star, 83-rated high school prospect who increased his rating as a transfer (now a 85 rating). Last season with Utah Tech, he had a 72.7 PFF defensive rating with 37 tackles and one interception in 10 games for the Trailblazers.
Jackson is expected to be one of the Bruins' top corners on the depth chart and could even evolve into a certified starter. At his worst, he'll be slotted in the middle of this cornerback room and play in spurts.
Key UCLA Corners This Season
Let's take a look at who Jackson will be competing with for playing time this season.
Andre Jordan Jr., #2, Junior, 6'1", 175 lbs.
Jordan comes to the Bruins via the transfer portal by way of Oregon State. He was the 39th ranked corner in the transfer portal period and is going into the season as the Bruins' best projected starting corner after losing Kaylin Moore, Devin Kirkwood and Jaylin Davies.
Jordan was a prominent figure in the Beavers' secondary during his first two seasons. In 2023, as a true freshman, he played in seven games and racked up 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection. As a sophomore last season, he played in 11 games and finished with 27 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Kanye Clark, #1, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'0", 190 lbs.
Clark is one of the younger, more promising Bruins in the secondary ahead of this season. The redshirt sophomore came to Westwood under Chip Kelly in 2023 and immediately stood out as a true freshman. He played in five games in 2023 and two games last season before going down with an injury.
Ahead of this season, he's expected to compete for one of the top cornerback spots on the depth chart and should be primed for an impactful return to the field.
Robert Stafford, #3, Redshirt Sophomore, 5'11", 185 lbs.
Stafford is one of the many transfers coming into UCLA to make an immediate impact. The former elite four-star corner for the class of 2023. In his true freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in Miami, he wasn't able to carve out a role with the Hurricanes, not seeing action in 2023 and played in all 12 games last season, but mostly on special teams. He had seven tackles and a pass breakup last seaosn.
Stafford is coming in with three more years of eligibility and is one of the many transfers coming in with something to prove in hopes that Demetrice Martin can bring something out of them.
