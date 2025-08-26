Tensions High: Foster on Bruins' Urge for Utah Clash
Tensions rise when a team with as much anticipation for a big season as UCLA has to go through four weeks of camp against each other.
Naturally, with the Bruins' season opener against Utah getting closer by the day, second-year coach DeShaun Foster detailed how his squad is ready to lay it on someone else when Saturday comes.
"They're pretty locked in," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "I just think that they're ready for another opponent. It's been a long road, just going against each other, and, you know, tempers are getting up there, and guys are finally ready to get to go against somebody else. It's a good time that it's finally got there."
UCLA starts its much-anticipated second season under Foster, headlined by the seismic addition of Nico Iamaleava through the transfer portal. We at UCLA Bruins on SI believe this game against the Utes is the Bruins' most important game of the season.
Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game
UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?
A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.
Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
It all starts with Week 1.
