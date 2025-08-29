DeShaun Foster's Surprising Connection to Utah Football
Nowadays, DeShaun Foster is known for leading an improbable culture shift in Westwood as UCLA's head coach. Before that, a tenured running back in the NFL. Before that, a Bruins running back in his own.
But did you know that he could've played college ball for UCLA's 2025 Week 1 opponent? That's right, Utah gave Foster his first offer out of high school.
"Coach has been there for the last 20 years, and fun fact: I was told he was my first offer," Foster said to open up Monday's media availability. "It was actually his old running back coach, Q, so Quinton [Ganther] told me that coach told him that he was my first offer."
Did Foster ever consider playing for the Utes back in the day?
"I believe it was for defense," Foster said. "Yeah, this was probably my sophomore year, so it was for defense."
Foster went on to be a Bruins legend during his time in ICLA's backfield from 1998-2001, making UCLA's hall of fame in 2022. And now, he's making a name for himself as a head coach.
Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game
UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?
A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.
Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
It all starts with Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.