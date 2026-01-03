How Tyler Bilodeau Can Save UCLA's Season
The Bruins are currently 10-3 and have fallen far from pre-season projections, however there is hope for a turnaround and that starts with Tyler Bilodeau.
UCLA is a far cry from the team they were supposed to be this season, dropping games to No. 1 Arizona, unranked Cal, and, just recently, No. 8 Gonzaga. There have been plenty of issues that have contributed to this; Tyler Bilodeau has not been one of them.
Versatility
UCLA has completely revamped its lineup as of late to be more effective offensively, and it has worked. However, this new offensive look has only been possible because of Tyler Bilodeau's ability to switch positions seamlessly.
Xavier Booker had become a huge bottleneck for the Bruins on both sides of the ball, something needed to change and it started with him. Bilodeau has moved to play the five more often, effectively benching Booker in the process. This move has seemingly worked as the Bruins' offense has been great.
In the last three games, the Bruins have surpassed 90 points and are looking great heading into their matchup against No. 25 Iowa, which will prove to be a must-win for the Bruins. This dramatic offensive shift can really be pinned on how well Tyler Bilodeau has played.
In the last three games for the Bruins, Bilodeau has averaged 25.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, while shooting a remarkable 60.3% from the field. This impact has really helped UCLA stay competitive, even with spotty performances from other notable Bruins this season.
Is it Sustainable?
The short answer is: Yes.
With Bilodeau sliding to the five as of late, this has caused him to take high percentage shots in the paint. However, this has not limited his ability to be dangerous from range, as during this span he has shot 70% from three, making him a threat everywhere on the court.
This unique ability will force teams to start playing Bilodeau very differently, and no matter what there will always be a shot for him. Put a big man on him? Ok, watch him hit a three off transition. Play a small on him? Watch him cut inside for an easy layup. His playstyle is unstoppable.
Tyler Bilodeau has proven to be UCLA's best option; it is now time for the other to step up and start making an impact. We have seen Skyy Clark start to be a significant threat from three this season, but like others on the team, he has gotten very spotty.
When a sound No. 2 option emerges, the Bruins could be set to make a massive push during this long and grueling conference stretch. But for now, Bilodeau has proven he can put the team on his back and lead them to 90-plus scoring nights. So yes, Bilodeau will save UCLA's season.
