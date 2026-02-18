UCLA's Cronin Addresses His Decision to Eject Jamerson

UCLA would fall to Michigan State 82-59 in a very laughable fashion,

Beyond UCLA’s abysmal play, Mick Cronin stole the spotlight after ejecting Steven Jamerson following a flagrant foul late in the second half. The move sparked major controversy and could carry serious implications down the road. Here is what he had to say:

Cronin on Jamerson's Foul

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, and UCLA's Steven Jamerson, left, stare each other down after Jamerson's flagrant foul on Cooper during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond the lopsided final score, the main talking point was Mick Cronin personally ejecting Steven Jamerson II. Cronin had called for more physicality from his players, and ejecting Jamerson for playing hard in a blowout sent a strikingly ironic message.

Getting to that point is where it gets interesting. Clearly, Jamerson II was not playing to the standard Cronin set. That, combined with an emotional foul and poor play, ultimately drove Cronin’s late-game decision. Still, it was a bad look for Cronin.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, is fouled by UCLA's Steven Jamerson while on a break away dunk during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Jamerson's foul was classified as a flagrant. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You know, true toughness is in how you compete and how you go to work every day. Steve's a good kid. He made a bad decision. If you want to be a tough guy, you need to do it during the game. For a block out for a rebound, so I was thoroughly disappointed. Guy was defenseless in the air. I know Steve was trying to block the shot, but the game's a 25-point game. You don't do that. I feel like your guys are still fighting right now. Can't score, can't win." Mick Cronin

Can UCLA Make a Run?

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Following these two lopsided losses, the odds of UCLA making a deep-run to finish the season off are slim. They simply do not have the effort and intangibles that make teams like Michigan or Michigan State great. To do so, some serious changes must be on the horizon.

"I believe in giving maximum effort. And what I see is Michigan State diving on the floor, Jackson Kohler up 27 for a loose ball. That he had no chance to get, Trent[Perry]already had it. So I don't think we play, and I've told you this all year, we're not physical enough. To be at the upper part of this league. We're just not physical enough. We don't play hard enough. i've been saying that all year." Mick Cronin

Is Talent the Issue?

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is loaded with talent; there’s no debating that. However, the product on the court has fallen well short of the expectations set before the season started. Compared to Michigan State , UCLA looked lost. But for Cronin, it’s a matter of how well UCLA decides to play, not necessarily a talent gap.

"You know, it's how you play. So you're asking, you know, you play up, you know, you play up to your capabilities and you play below them. Obviously, right now we've got some guys, obviously. Patently, blatantly, I should say, obvious. Some guys playing below their capabilities outside of Tyler Bilodeau." Mick Cronin

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

