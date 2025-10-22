Latest Big Ten Awards Projection Highlights UCLA’s Donovan Dent
With an exhibition win against San Diego State behind them, the UCLA Bruins men's basketball season is getting closer by the day.
The Bruins are not only projected to be one of the best teams in the country, coming into the season as the No. 12 team on the AP poll, but they're also a prime contender in the Big Ten Conference.
Much of the projected success comes on the heels of adding star point guard and reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, who has already been growing buzz around Big Ten circles.
ESPN went through every conference ahead of the college basketball season and tried to predict the player of the year award. Despite the growing buzz around Dent in Westwood, the media conglomerate opted with star Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith, but listed Dent as Smith's top competition.
"In ESPN's ranking of the 2022 recruiting class, Smith was listed as the 31st-best guard," Myron Medcalf wrote. "Fast forward three years, Smith enters this season as the favorite to win the Wooden Award. The 6-foot guard, who earned a spot on the AP All-America team last season, is back after earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors (15.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 38% 3P%). He could become Purdue's third Wooden Award winner in four years."
Dent, as dynamic as he is, will be just one half of what projects to be an elite Bruins backcourt. His backcourt mate, Skyy Clark, has been turning heads all offseason. In their 67-60 win over the Aztecs on Friday, Dent finished with 18 points and three assists and Clark ended with 13 points and four rebounds.
Clark Impressing Coaches With Elite Preseason Form
Between the star acquisition of Dent and the maintained continuity with veterans like Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr., one name that's buzzing out of the Bruins' preseason is senior guard Skyy Clark.
College basketball insider for CBS Sports, Jon Rothstein, reported that his phone has been blowing up with Clark's name at the forefront.
"Highly placed spies in Westwood continue to send word that Skyy Clark is playing at an elite level for UCLA," Rothstein said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "Averaged 10.5 PPG and shot 50% from 3 in the Bruins' final 17 games of last season. And that came without a PG like Donovan Dent."
Mixing a potential leap for Clark this year with the Dent addition means the Bruins may be in store for a real quality season. UCLA is already pegged as the No. 12 team on the official preseason AP Top 25 poll.
