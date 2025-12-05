How Skyy Clark Became the Bruins’ Best Weapon

As of late Skyy Clark has became one of if not the best player for the Bruins'.

On a roster loaded with talent, Skyy Clark has begun to truly make a name for himself. He’s been the Bruins’ most reliable three-point shooter and has started to string together performances that cement his status as one of UCLA’s best.

Notable Performances

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) walk back to the bench after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In Clark’s most recent game, he truly showed out. He scored 25 points on an efficient 7-for-9 shooting performance and knocked down six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. When he gets hot, there might not be a better player in the entire conference.

Two games prior against Presbyterian, he scored 22 points, while shooting 9-11, and 50% from three. While Presbyterian isn't a gold standard of a team by any mark, they have a lot of talented players, wise.

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots the ball over Washington Huskies guard Desmond Claude (1) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Clark can replicate these performances against Oregon and later Gonzaga, the Bruins will be in good shape. Donovan Dent, UCLA’s other starting guard, has shown how volatile his play can be, which means Clark will need to elevate his game even more on nights when Dent isn’t at his best.

Slow Start

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If you haven't noticed, both of these 20-point games came in the last three games for Clark. His start was not as pretty. Before Presbyterian, he had not scored more than 15 points. And his shooting numbers across the board have been down.

In UCLA's biggest game this season, Clark was a non-factor, and that's being generous. He went 3-11 and scored just nine points. The same can be said in his game against Cal, where Clark would shoot 2-8 on a measly seven points.

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) celebrates after the UCLA Bruins defeated the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The biggest critique of Clark this season has been his reluctance to take high-percentage shots. He knows he’s a good shooter — that part is undeniable — but that confidence can also become his Achilles’ heel. When the game tightens up, he sometimes forces himself into tough, low-quality looks rather than trusting the offense to create something cleaner.

However, Clark has also been one of the most clutch Bruins this season. His late-game heroics were critical against Washington, where he repeatedly came through with timely shots that either tied the game or put UCLA back in front. His ability to deliver under pressure has quickly become one of the Bruins’ greatest assets.

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots the basket against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It appears that Clark has become more comfortable as the season has progressed. While most players usually do, Clark has really stepped up compared to some of the other Bruins' playmakers.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.