Where UCLA's Backcourt Ranks in College Basketball
Mick Cronin put together perhaps one of the best backcourt depths in all of college basketball, headlined by New Mexico transfer and reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent and returning Bruin guard Skyy Clark.
CBS Sports ranked the top 10 backcourts in college basketball, which was highlighted by staunch groups like Alabama, Houston and Kentucky, but CBS Sports Writer Kyle Boone ranked UCLA's backcourt of Dent, Clark and Jamar Brown at No. 7.
Here's Boone's full top 10:
- Alabama: PG Labaron Philon, SG Aden Holloway, SG/SF Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
- Houston: PG Milos Uzan, SG Isiah Harwell, SG/SF Emanuel Sharp
- Kentucky: PG Jaland Lowe, PG/SG Denzel Aberdeen, SG/SF Otega Oweh
- Purdue: PG Braden Smith, SG Fletcher Loyer, SG/SF C.J. Cox
- Florida: CG Boogie Fland, CG Xaivian Lee, SG AJ Brown
- Louisville: PG Mikel Brown Jr., SG Ryan Conwell, SG Isaac McKneely
- UCLA: PG Donovan Dent, CG Skyy Clark, SG Jamar Brown
- BYU: PG Rob Wright III, SG Kennard Davis, SG Richie Saunders
- St. John's: PG Ian Jackson, SG Joson Sanon, SG Oziyah Sellers
- UConn: PG Malachi Smith, SG Braylon Mullins, CG Silas Demary Jr.
And here is what Boone said about UCLA's ranking:
"New Mexico transfer Dent won Player of the Year honors in the MWC last season and now headlines a retooled backcourt in Westwood for coach Mick Cronin. Dent has All-American level abilities after averaging 20.4 points. 6.4 assists and shooting 40.9% from 3-point range last season — all career highs — and he's positioned to pop right away alongside returning guard Clark.
"Dent goes from a team at New Mexico that was top 10 in adjusted tempo to a UCLA team that under Cronin is notorious for running a slower, methodical system. So I think the fit is a bit curious on paper, keeping UCLA from being in the top five. But Dent's talent and UCLA's proven system of success will win out in the end here to warrant this spot. Cronin will find a way to enmesh his new star nicely by incorporating ways to make sure his new pupil still shines in ways he's comfortable. That's what great coaches do."
Skyy Clark Impressing Coaches With Elite Preseason Form
Between the star acquisition of Dent, and the maintained continuity with veterans like Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr., one name that's buzzing out of the Bruins' preseason is senior guard Skyy Clark.
College basketball insider for CBS Sports, Jon Rothstein, reported that his phone has been blowing up with Clark's name at the forefront.
"Highly placed spies in Westwood continue to send word that Skyy Clark is playing at an elite level for UCLA," Rothstein said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "Averaged 10.5 PPG and shot 50% from 3 in the Bruins' final 17 games of last season. And that came without a PG like Donovan Dent."
Mixing a potential leap for Clark this year with the Dent addition means the Bruins may be in store for a real quality season. UCLA is already pegged as the No. 12 team on the official preseason AP Top 25 poll.
