How UCLA's Graded After Cal Poly Win

After a really rough first half from the Bruins as a team, they were really able to get things going in the second half, where they were able to win 108-87, scoring a season high.

The Bruins' core really lit up the stat sheet in this one, as they had three players with over 15 points. As of late, the Bruins have really found their groove offensively; however, they need to figure out things on defense. Xavier Booker will not be on this list, as he logged only three minutes.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Something is not right with Eric Dailey Jr. After the 18-point, eight-rebound Oregon performance, he has not looked like the same player. In the last three games, he has scored only 20 points combined.

He earns a C because there is not really an argument for anything higher. While his rebounding was good, we still need to see more out of him offensively.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is fouled by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Guzman Vasilic (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A very good game from Donovan Dent here, a double-double was exactly what the Bruins needed to get back into this game after trailing in the first half. Defensively, Dent really stepped up with five steals.

He earns an A+ after an excellent all-around performance. While a few more rebounds would have been ideal, the Bruins need Dent to prioritize his facilitating and scoring—two areas he excelled in throughout this game.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he shoots a 3-point basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wow, what a performance from Skyy Clark . In Mick Cronin's last press conference, he stressed how important it was to get Skyy Clark the ball. The Bruins did just that, and Clark delivered in a way.

One of the best performances of the year for the Bruins overall, and that is why an "A++" is necessary here. While it would have been nice to see more rebounding from Clark, he has proven that he can make a bigger impact scoring.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This was an outstanding effort by Tyler Bilodeau . Honestly, there is an argument that he played a better game than Skyy Clark, as both players really shone in their respective roles.

The only thing keeping Bilodeau from an A++ was the three turnovers. Without them, this would have easily been an elite performance. However, the first half reinforced that UCLA still has turnover issues to clean up, and Bilodeau’s night was a reminder of that.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin argues with officials and was given a technical foul during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There is still plenty that the Bruins have to work on moving forward. They cannot rely on these heroic performances moving forward, especially against better teams.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW