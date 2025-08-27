How Donovan Dent Plans on Changing UCLA's Offense

All Bruins

The New Mexico transfer is bringing a skill that Mick Cronin hasn't had in his career as the Bruins' coach.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Donovan Dent was one of two offseason transfers who made their way to Westwood to bolster UCLA athletics.

Much like Bruins star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the football field, Dent comes into the fold with the promise of changing UCLA's offense with his skill alone.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The point guard and Bruins head coach, Mick Cronin, are aligned, and Dent detailed how he plans on fitting in the system.

"We knew that last year they didn't really have that at the point guard position," Dent said during Tuesday's media availability. "When [Cronin] called me, he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted to play faster, because that's how his defense is. His defense creates faster offense, so he felt like I could fit right into that system. He just needed someone he could trust with the ball in their hand.

"I felt like that's what I could bring to the table, and we talked about that. We talked about playing a lot in the pick-and-rolls, and he's been doing that a lot in practice. So I'm excited to see what we're going to get going during the season."

Cronin: Donovan Dent Changes Everything For UCLA

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."

Dent addresses a major issue Cronin's Bruins had (especially) down the stretch of last season -- offensive efficiency and creation. Bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round to Tennessee, Cronin new exactly what needed to be addressed and he found the perfect solution in the SoCal kid.

After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.

UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.

With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.

