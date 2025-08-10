Former UCLA Player Ratings in Madden 26

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) hands off to running back Zach Charbonnet (24) in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A good sign that football season is among us is the annual release of the EA Sports Madden Football video game.
Just as certain as its annual release is the conversation around Madden's player ratings. With the Bruins being well-represented in the NFL and, therefore, in Madden 26, let's take a look at how these former Bruins are rated.
1. Kolton Miller, 81, Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 26, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Kolton Miller (77) against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2017 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Miller was drafted to the Raiders in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was taken 15th overall after spending three seasons with the Bruins. In 2017, he was named Second Team All-Pac-12 Conference by league coaches.
2. Kenny Clark, 83, Green Bay Packers
Sep 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Memphis Tigers quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) breaks away from UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Kenny Clark (97) in the second half of the game at the Rose Bowl. UCLA won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
3. Ka'imi Fairbairn, 80, Houston Texans
Nov 21, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; UCLA Bruins place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) warms up prior to the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
4. Osa Odighizuwa, 79, Dallas Cowboys
Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
5. Zach Charbonnet, 78, Seattle Seahawks
Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
6. Laiatu Latu, 76, Indianapolis Colts
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) during halftime against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
7. Carson Schwesinger, 75, Cleveland Browns
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and teammates celebrate after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After walking on at UCLA, Scwesinger spent four seasons with the Bruins cultivating his name as a fan-favorite and eventual NFL talent. In 2024 alone, he was named to an Associated Press First Team All-American, American Football Coaches Association Second Team All-American, Walter Camps Second Team All-American, Butkus Award finalist, Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist and was First Team All-Big Ten and Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten.
He finished the season with 90 solo tackles, 4.0 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss (4.5 of which came in a single game against Minnesota), and 136 total tackles.
8. Quentin Lake, 75, Los Angeles Rams
Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) intercepts a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-Imagn Images / Richard Mackson-Imagn Images
9. Andre James, 75, Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 8, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Andre James (75) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
10. Jake Brendel, 74, San Francisco 49ers
Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jake Brendel (54) blocks after snapping the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
11. Oluwafemi Oladejo, 74, Tennessee Titans
Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (2) reacts after tackling Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the 2nd quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
12. Sean Rhyan, 73, Green Bay Packers
Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (74) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
13. Krys Barnes, 73, Carolina Panthers
Oct 26, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball while UCLA Bruins linebacker Krys Barnes (14) defends during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
14. Fabian Moreau, 72, San Francisco 49ers
Oct 8, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Fabian Moreau (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
15. Darnay Holmes, 72, Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 20, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Darnay Holmes (1) knocks the ball away from Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) for a fumble during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
16. Carson Steele, 70, Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele (33) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
17. Alec Anderson, 70, Buffalo Bills
Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
18. Demetric Felton, 69, Washington Commanders
Nov 28, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Demetric Felton (10) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
19. Greg Dulcich, 69, New York Giants
Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) completes a pass play for a first down in the first half of the game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
20. Jake Bobo, 69, Seattle Seahawks
November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) celebrates after a two-point conversion against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
21. Otito Ogbonnia, 68, Los Angeles Chargers
Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (91) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
22. Gabriel Murphy, 67, Minnesota Vikings
Oct 7, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy (11) celebrates after sacking Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
23. Jon Gaines II, 66, Arizona Cardinals
Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (57) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
24. Kain Medrano, 66, Washington Commanders
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
25. Jay Toia, 65, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) tangles with Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright (77) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
26. Matt Dickerson, 65, Miami Dolphins
Oct 8, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (99) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
27. Darius Muasau, 64, New York Giants
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) gestures during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
28. Grayson Murphy, 63, Miami Dolphins
Nov 11, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Grayson Murphy (12) reacts after receiving a personal foul playing against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images / Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images
29. Moliki Matavao, 63, New Orleans Saints
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) breaks a tackle by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jayden Davis (11) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
30. Atonio Mafi, 62, Las Vegas Raiders
Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Atonio Mafi (56) reacts after recovering the ball against Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
31. Raiqwon O'Neal, 61, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
32. Colson Yankoff, 61, Washington Commanders
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Colson Yankoff (7) during halftime against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
33. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, 61, Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) looks to the sideline as he faces the Pittsburgh Panthers defense in the first half in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.