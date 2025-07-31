Raiders Sign Left Tackle Kolton Miller to Hefty Contract Extension
Kolton Miller is set to remain in Sin City for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Miller and the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a three-year, $66 million contract extension. The deal reportedly includes $42.5 million guaranteed.
Drafted No. 15 overall by the Raiders in 2018, Miller had previously signed a three-year, $54 million extension in 2021—making him eligible for free agency after this coming season. As he entered a contract year, the 29-year-old sat out of Vegas's voluntary offseason program while seeking a new deal, but reported to training camp earlier this month. The latest pact keeps him with the Raiders through the 2028 season.
Miller has started 107 games for the Raiders over the last seven seasons and has been a team captain for each of the last three. In 2025, he'll be tasked with be protecting the blindside of quarterback Geno Smith, whom the team traded for this past March.
Las Vegas opens the 2025 season on the road on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots.